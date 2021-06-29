A Disney Tower of Terror Movie is Happening with Scarlett Johansson

It’s amazing what can be done for just about any movie when a big star attaches their name to it. As of now any and all plot details are being kept under wraps when it comes to Tower of Terror, but it feels as though it might not be the same as people might remember the 1997 TV version with Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst. As of now, it appears to be moving forward in a big way since Scarlett Johansson will be producing and starring in the movie. Details are pretty slim right now but the fact remains that Johansson’s career is still on the rise since throughout the years she’s been seeing her reputation build as she’s been propelled from one big movie to another. It’s fair to say that she’s had her clunkers here and there but the successes she’s seen have far outweighed the failures and this is proof since simply placing her name on this movie has been enough to get it going. It’s possible that another actor might have been able to do the same, but unless they were on the same level that Scarlett currently is it’s not that likely.
Out of those that have been a part of the Avengers since the team started up, Scarlett is one of the only few that predate the Avengers movie since upon showing up in Iron Man 2 her presence was pretty much announced, and by the time the Avengers movie rolled around a lot of people were hoping to see her in a much more prominent role. It could be said that her time as Black Widow, which will culminate in the upcoming titular movie that releases in July, has been one of the main reasons why she’s so popular at this time, but she has a great number of movies under her belt at this time that has contributed to her success in a very big way.
While there’s not a lot being said about Tower of Terror at the moment it’s likely because Black Widow is coming closer to a release date finally and there are other projects that Disney is pushing at this time that are taking precedence, so it’s likely the mere fact that Johansson being linked with the movie is news enough for the time being. When the current projects that have been awaiting release have finally hit theaters and streaming sites it’s bound to happen that more news will be forthcoming about this movie and we’ll be able to see more details emerge as the plot, cast, and various other tidbits will begin to be revealed. Until then one can only guess what Scarlett will be up to and who will be joining her on the cast. It’s already been seen that she can work well with a number of different individuals, which would make it hard to guess just who might be brought in and what their role would be. The title Tower of Terror kind of inspires a horror flick, but also something with plenty of action and possibly a thriller that, in the Disney fashion, will be just edgy enough to attract the adults and not quite scary enough to terrorize the kids. There has to be a healthy balance after all so everyone can enjoy themselves.
It’s fair to say that this movie won’t be seeing a release this year if filming isn’t bound to start for a while, but since we haven’t had any word of a script or even the conceptualization phase being started, it’s easy to think that the mere mention is all we get for now, and the movie will be a long time in coming. That could be a positive thing since one can imagine that Black Widow will make a lot of fans feel pretty melancholy since they know that no matter how the movie ends, Black Widow is still dead in the MCU UNLESS someone were to mess with the timelines or the multiverse and bring her back, which would be worth an eye roll and a long-suffering groan of irritation. Plus, the idea that Florence Pugh might take over the role of Black Widow, which is a rumor at this point, should placate the fans just enough.
But by the time Tower of Terror is out it does feel as though fans should be ready to see Scarlett again without feeling that obligatory tear trickling from the corner of their eye for her loss in the MCU. Yes, there are people still upset about Black Widow’s death when she could have done so much more in the MCU, and yes, plenty of people are still talking about it. But folks, it’s time to move on, enjoy the Black Widow movie, and wait and see what Tower of Terror will be all about.