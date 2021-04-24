A Fairly OddParents Live-Action Reboot is Coming

The nostalgia fairy is definitely making the rounds these days since one show after another from years past is being brought for one treatment or another, and as it’s been stated, Fairly Oddparents will be getting a live-action reboot, and filming for the project will be starting in June. As far as what the plot will be it’s hard to say since there appears to be some talk that it might happen that this show will be taken back to its roots and show the main character as a kid again, instead of how the show ended up, with the main character being a grown man still in grade school. It’s kind of a case of an awkward cartoon getting more and more awkward as it continued to develop, and by the end of its run, it feels as though a lot of people were starting to realize that Fairly Oddparents was getting a bit out there even for the type of show that it was. Perhaps the live-action version will pull things back and start off fresh in a manner that fans will enjoy, or perhaps it’s kind of too late and this is an attempt at doing something that’s not really needing a return. It’s hard to say right now since bringing back old shows appears to be what people want at the moment, for whatever possible reason.
I won’t claim to understand it, but for one reason or another, a lot of people don’t appear capable of moving forward for one reason or another when it comes to entertainment. Those that are attempting to move forward are commendable since they’re doing what they can to come up with new ideas to push, or are at least using old ideas to inspire new ideas, without using the actual shows to do so. In other words, creativity and innovation almost feel as though they started dying out not too long after some of the shows that are being brought back were canceled the first time. That’s a bit extreme really, but there’s plenty to say when it comes to seeing older shows being brought back for another run or being made into reboots, remakes, or given revivals. It’s almost worth calling it Jurassic Park syndrome, as it’s trying to bring back something that had its shot and was slated for termination. Seriously, old shows were often taken off the air for a very good reason, which most of the time boiled down to the ratings that the show wasn’t able to generate any longer. It’d be polite to say that no one is claiming that these cartoons weren’t funny and didn’t offer something to the viewer that made them worth more than others thought they were. In truth, they were popular at one time and it’s fun to think about them every now and then. But they had their shot, they were great for the time, and in a lot of cases, there are cartoons that were popular back then that don’t really vibe with the generation of today and should be given a second thought when it comes to releasing them to those that might not get the core concept of such shows.
On top of that, even the act of changing for the current era, which is necessary without any doubt, is bound to change up the show just a little. It might not be such a huge, fundamental change that would ruin anything, but there’s definitely bound to be a difference, and as a lot of people that remember the animated shows from a decade or two ago should be thinking, there was material within the cartoons that might not be seen as acceptable today. Even turning the cartoon into a live-action reboot runs the risk of whether or not certain content will be allowed, but it’s a hope that people will stop speaking in such hypocritical tones when realizing that the shows and cartoons of today exhibit quite a bit of content that’s still bound to be seen as controversial if a person really wants to get their knickers in a bunch about it. The point is that whether nostalgia helps or not, the same content that made the show that popular in the past should be able to help make it popular once again since like it or not, controversial content is what helps to make a lot of shows entertaining since people love drama, they love strife, and they love issues that arise during pretty much any show since conflict of any type is what helps to drive a story and keeps things developing as they should.
Right now, worrying about any of this is kind of pointless since until we see what the show is planning, there’s no use in fretting over even a single line of dialogue.