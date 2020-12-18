A Fantasy Island Reboot is Coming to FOX in Summer 2021

Maybe those that believed Fantasy Island could hit the big screen in a big way are slowly but surely taking a step back as they dial it down to think about the idea of bringing it back to TV where it was so popular for a while. After all, the movie was kind of a big deal for a little bit and then died down almost immediately since the reception was anything but positive. As much as I don’t like listening to critics when the fans and the critics agree it’s either a sure sign of the apocalypse or that a movie just wasn’t that great from the start. While some people would leap to the former without thinking about it, the latter is obviously the safest assumption in this case since the Fantasy Island movie really wasn’t what it was being hyped up to be. The cast wasn’t the problem, the overall idea wasn’t the problem, it was the execution that became the one serious flaw that managed to make the whole thing come crashing down. It felt as though many people went to check the movie out of curiosity instead of honest interest, just to see if it was worth the money. That’s how box office numbers can be and usually are inaccurate in determining the popularity of a movie, they’re based on the volume of sales, not the enjoyment of the audience, since many audience members will ride a horrible movie out rather than bail and waste the money they spent on the ticket.
But if Fantasy Island is really planning on coming back to the small screen where it was so popular in the first place it does feel fair to say that it might be welcomed a little easier. This time though if they found someone to play the part of Tattoo it would be greatly appreciated since it wouldn’t require any stereotyping, just an actor that was able to fulfill the role and make it work in an updated manner. Of course, given how easy it is to offend people these days there might be plenty of folks that would attempt to rally against this move and make it impossible to bring back the show the way people remember it. Casting for this show is bound to be an interesting proposition to many people since at least a few roles really need to be handled with care to really attract old and new viewers since otherwise, it might as well be another fantasy show that people will look at and possibly watch but not invest in beforehand. Like so many shows, Fantasy Island was once a show that people would schedule their evenings around as the whole family or at least those that were interested plunked themselves down in front of the TV in order to catch the latest episode.
Bringing old shows and old ideas back to life has been the trend lately as people are almost admitting that they can’t come up with anything else and are stagnating in a big way. This is kind of hard to believe since the creativity that’s inherent within Hollywood should be able to supply the viewers with new stories that are derived from old ideas for years to come without having to remake, reboot, and copy just about anything and everything in such a blatant manner. But that’s the level we’re at as of now it would appear, where people are willing to continue paying for ideas that they’ve seen out of comfort and out of habit. It’s understandable in a way considering that this year has been such a royal pain in the backside as one thing after another has continued to happen to hamper the entertainment industry and the world in general. But the lack of creativity when it comes to bringing things back has been equally troubling since at this point it feels as though writers and directors are phoning in a lot of ideas that should be given a lot more consideration and are pushing ideas that people either don’t want or are bound to be okay with since there’s not much else. Saying such a thing about the industry is tough and not at all a generalized statement since there are still plenty of fresh ideas coming out, and people are still making an effort. But when ideas such as Fantasy Island come to the fore once again, the hope is that we’ll see something updated, something that will keep to the source material, and yet something that will create an idea that is new enough that it can be easily accepted into the current era and also give people something to marvel over.
The movie was meant to do this and dropped the ball in a big way. Hopefully the series, that is coming in the summer of 2021, will be able to pick up the pieces.