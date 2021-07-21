A Fez Fan Theory That Changes “That 70s Show”

Seriously, some of the theories coming out about certain shows these days are kind of meta in a way that makes it evident that the sitcoms that people loved so much in the past were little more than humongous mind-trips that were meant to get people to believe in a deliriously happy world that had its ups and downs but was based on the figments of imagination produced by the characters. In other words, this theory about Fez from That 70s Show essentially states that Fez wasn’t real, that he was simply a product of the group’s character quirks that had come to life. There are a number of ways to debunk this. But the fact is that the person that came up with the idea is using some very next-level thinking, even if there have been questions about Fez since the show was still on the air. There were plenty of chances for him to state where he was from and what he was doing there, but all people ever found out was that he was a foreign exchange student, which went into explaining his name, kind of.
But as to Fez being a figment of their imagination due to relationship issues and a whole lot of pot being smoked, well, that would fly if Fez had never spoken to anyone else in the entire time that the show was on the air. There are other explanations that might make those moments work, such as narrative moments that have to do with the characters that are affected by such things, but that kind of explanation gets pretty thin very quickly. There was actually one episode when Fez spoke to Hyde’s mother, Edna when Hyde wasn’t around. Played by Katey Sagal, Edna wasn’t exactly the type of person to make up imaginary friends, especially younger ones, to help her deal with issues.
Using this theory would imply that Fez couldn’t have been seen by anyone but the group that had created him, but the truth was that Fez was very noticeable, and one great way to prove this is Red Forman, Eric’s father. It might not be a perfect way since Red often called Fez “the foreign kid”, but it does mean that Red saw him, even if he wasn’t too fond of him. Of course, Red wasn’t fond of a lot of people on the show and didn’t exactly crack a smile unless something was happening that he thought was hilarious, such as something happening to his son Eric. But it’s something at least since it makes the theory that Fez was a figment of the group’s imagination kind of fade since Red wasn’t one to engage in flights of fancy. But still, looking at the theory is kind of amusing and even interesting since someone really thought about this and came up with a way that they might be able to convince people that it could be true. The thing about these theories is that none of them are malicious or even intent on rewriting history but instead are put out to make people think and to get them to engage in the type of thought process that might get them to think outside of the box a bit.
A shared illusion would be a result of not only a bond between the friends in the show but also a shared psychosis since they could have called every foreign exchange student by the name of Fez to give the illusion that Fez was an actual person. It’s the type of thinking that can definitely confuse people since it’s the type that gets a person to think that maybe they missed something while watching the show. It’s funny to think how many people might go back to watch certain episodes to test the veracity of the theory since people tend to want to believe that what they know is factual and thus unassailable by other theories that might have a good chance of changing their minds. Some theories that have been made throughout the years about one show or another are rather silly simply because they pull from the strangest and most random ideas that a lot of people don’t even pay attention to, but theories such as this make a huge point since it affects the entire show.
When a person thinks about it, if Fez wasn’t real, but was in fact a figment of the imaginations of the group, then the lot of them have some serious issues when it comes to dealing with their own personalities. The psychosis that the group shares could have been far more serious than people might have realized if Fez was the personification of their different issues. Thankfully, since the theory isn’t that hard to debunk, people can think what they want to about Fez.