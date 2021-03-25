A GameStop Documentary is Coming to Discovery with Jordan Belfort

Is anyone else surprised to see Jordan Belfort narrating a documentary about the recent GameStop situation? When it comes to Wall Street he does know quite a few things so it does make a lot of sense, especially since he knows what’s legal and illegal and apparently has already excelled on one side of the line. While parts of his life story, as described in his books and in Martin Scorsese’s movie The Wolf of Wall Street, might have plenty of moments when things get embellished and otherwise fabricated, the truth is that this guy is someone that knows the ins and outs of the stock market and as such is the type of person that would be great to have on a documentary such as this since his insight could prove invaluable. It could be that he’ll help a lot of people understand what the big deal was with GameStop’s stock going up since the stock market is little more than a bunch of numbers and commodities to a lot of people that don’t make a lot of sense unless one’s brain is wired a certain way, or if a person has enough experience with what they’re doing in terms of the information being given. There are simple ways to look at it, but unless one is willing to step into this world then it’s going to be a lot of numbers and explanations they don’t really understand.
One thing to take from this is that while the ubiquitous 1% assumed that GameStop’s stock was going to plummet in value, small investors decided to prove them wrong by taking action and driving the stock price up in a way that was hard to imagine at that point since it left the bigwigs shaking their heads in defeat. Whether that stock price is going to hold and keep rising or if it’s going to plummet yet again is hard to say since again, unless one has a head for the numbers that scroll across the screen so often, it’s all bound to look like a confusing code that only the smartest and most experienced people can figure out. Seriously, to some of us, GameStop is just that, a stopping place to pick up a game or two, or possibly something else that they sell. But the stock price is one of the big mentions of this documentary and Belfort is one of the best people to talk about it, especially since the former stockbroker turned over a new leaf apparently after serving 22 months out of a 4-year sentence. Obviously, if you want to talk about something specific it pays to get someone that has some type of experience with the subject and obtaining Belfort to take on the narrating duties for this documentary makes all the sense in the world.
It feels a little presumptuous to think that people are going to learn that much from the documentary in terms of Wall Street and how to become a stockbroker since to be fair, it’s not something that’s going to attract everyone. Some folks like to know what they’re spending their money on and dealing with stuff they can see and understand, and while stocks aren’t exactly invisible and hard to figure out with enough time and understanding, they’re definitely beyond a lot of people that simply want to pay for something, get it, enjoy it, and call it good. That’s what GameStop is to a lot of folks since the veneer that a lot of us deal with is good enough, meaning we don’t need to go any deeper to see what the stock prices are for the business and what they mean in the long run. A person goes into the store, gets a game, and they go home to play it without thinking of the impact it might make on business and the stock market overall. But hopefully Belfort will take people through a bit more than they already know, or introduce them to the idea of it from something a little more comprehensive than a Hollywood perspective. Admit it, a lot of us haven’t really had a lot of experience with the stock market unless we’ve seen it in a movie such as The Dark Knight Rises or Trading Places. That’s kind of sad, to be honest, but it’s the truth for a good number of people that want life to be simple and to just trade our money for the things we want and/or need.
But for those that are interested and know what they’re looking at it could be an intriguing documentary to watch since it might give them a little more insight into the GameStop situation and perhaps even convince them to try and buy stock in the company or stay away from it entirely.