A Ghoulies Reboot Petition has Been Started

Oh yes, another reboot attempt, and what’s more, the petition for this particular project has already received more than half of the signatures it needs to present as an actual idea to pitch to Sony. This idea might actually divide fans since a lot of us grew up with the Ghoulies as a part of our cinematic experience and can likely say yea or nay when it comes to the idea of bringing them back. For those that have no idea what the Ghoulies even are, they’re little demons that were summoned into the world during a ritual and are, for the most part, pretty gross and liable to be more of a nuisance unless they’re fully unleashed by their master and allowed to cause the maximum amount of mayhem. As horror monsters went they were kind of forgettable for a lot of people but the mere mention of their name is enough to bring the memories back, which is good for some and kind of eye-rolling for others since in the history of movie monsters the Ghoulies are kind of a joke that ran its course after a while and stopped being funny after the franchise ran itself into the ground. A return to this idea might be desired by some folks and it’s not a truly horrible idea really, but the budget would need to increase so as to employ the kind of special effects that would really make it come to life in a desired way. Some might argue that this is kind of an insane idea that’s not needed, while others are likely getting excited to see it play out. Ryan Scott from MovieWeb might be one of those that enjoyed the Ghoulies back in the day, but really, unless something is going to be done to update them in a big way the old style might be kind of hard to get into any longer.
In terms of what the Ghoulies is all about it’s fair to state that it’s a fairly versatile story that could easily translate to the modern era, which is a big point in its favor since otherwise it might be seen as just another throwback that’s attempting to find new life but can’t measure up. Stories about ghouls, demons, and other such supernatural creatures are still rather popular so if Ghoulies does manage to get the needed signatures it’s very likely that Sony might actually consider queuing it up eventually when things get started again. How it might approach the movie however is hard to say since there were equal parts horror and laughter that came from the franchise since the story is kind of ridiculous in its own way and did offer itself up for a great deal of humor. Horror and comedy are often two genres that can go together but don’t always mix as well as the creators want, as it takes a good deal of timing to make it all come together in a cohesive form that people will enjoy. Taking into consideration the idea that Ghoulies was a movie that was made at the right time and in a way that was highly enjoyable by so many it’s fair to state that it could be brought back in a manner that might make it even more popular than it was in the first place. Johnny Brayson of Comet TV has more to say on this topic. One thing to note however is that the effects would need to be seamless as back in the day the special effects were decent enough for the time since there wasn’t as much to work with. Today however one can easily guess that CGI would be the desired medium and the Ghoulies would take on a new life that would make them just as dexterous and as dangerous as they need to be.
As of now it’s just a matter of time until filmmakers stop coming up with new ideas and start trying to find just what they can pull from the archives to create the next movie in line as it would appear that innovation is truly dead. In some cases bringing old movies back to life and updating them could possibly work, but then there are those that make it nearly impossible to imagine what those in charge are thinking. There is a formula to all this madness of course, but trying to understand it and trying to figure out just how it’s interpreted by those that make use of it is, at times, enough to make a person’s head spin. All that’s known right now about this project is that the creators and quite a few fans want to see it made, and that if Sony does take the option to make it happen we could be seeing another Ghoulie’s run in the foreseeable future. Mike Sprague of Dread Central had something to add to the subject. After that, who knows what else might come along?