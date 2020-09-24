A Good Times Animated Reboot is Happening at Netflix

Despite being down two actors since Esther Rolle and Ja’net Dubois sadly passed away a while back, it does sound as though Good Times is a go at Netflix as an animated reboot that some think is going to inject a bit of positivity in an otherwise difficult and rather trying year. If that’s all it took to break people out of the funk that’s been keeping so many down lately it’d be great, but at the very least, a return by this iconic show might actually be able to lift some peoples’ spirits as the Evans family will be brought into the current era in order to see how they would handle themselves and the current situation that’s going on. Given the huge difference between the 70s and now it’s fair to say that the writers are going to be facing a pretty decent challenge when it comes to acclimating the family to the current decade. Some folks might want to go so far as to say that they’re not worried about the transition and that they can guess how the Evans will handle the 20s as they kick off with what many would state is one of the worst years in history, but we’ll see just how things go since a lot of people tend to forget about a lot of years that lie between the 70s and now. The show will no doubt be a bright spot in Netflix’s lineup, but if folks are going to be honest it’s fair to say that Netflix still needs an overwhelming reason for people to show faith in them if only because they’ve decided to err on the side of profit by keeping a movie that’s enraged a good part of America, and are canceling shows that many people were looking forward to seeing for a while. In other words, Netflix needs to do something to stay competitive and keep people happy, otherwise, it’s likely that subscribers might start looking for other services.
It could be interesting to see just how the Evans’ will fit into the current decade and whether or not people are going to respond to the changes that are bound to be made to the family. With everything that’s happened in the past four to five decades, it’s easy to think that a great deal of importance will be placed on keeping the story as believable so that people can relate to it in one way or another. With animation though there’s a lot of wiggle room to do what’s needed and make it a little more comical than the show might have allowed for back in the day. Plus, animation can allow for a lot more to be done with the story than live-action sometimes, though it’s bound to remain as culturally relevant as possible given that this isn’t the type of show that’s going to be allowed to fly off the handle at any given moment. Right now it sounds as though it’s going to be a bit before we get to see just what’s being done, but the realization that the show is coming is enough for a lot of people since the creators are already thinking that it’s going to be a game-changer once it does. That might be the case and it could very well be that the show will be well-received and possibly be another gem in the Netflix crown, but it’s more likely that it will be another show that people will show interest in before moving on to the next idea. That is perhaps the most frustrating part of show business, not just the fact that people will look at something and react before moving on, but that anyone thinks that one show out of many will change the world in such a big way.
At the risk of making everyone’s job in the entertainment field sound trivial: it’s all transitory at best. What we think is permanent and will change the world might have an amazing amount of longevity and last for decades or even longer, but eventually memory fades and the people of one generation will forget just what came before them, or won’t care. Good Times is one of the many shows that had a hand in reminding people why entertainment is necessary and how it’s able to influence a generation in its own way. But it’s not a permanent fix to anything, and it’s not bound to last any longer than Netflix needs it to in order to be entertaining. It will pull in a good number of viewers, there’s no doubt about that, but at some point, it will fade like everything else and people will be looking forward to the next big thing. Realizing this tends to have a sobering effect on some, but will cause denial in others. The main point is to enjoy the show when it does arrive and realize that at one point its relevance will remain, but the interest will have moved on.