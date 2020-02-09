A Hannah Montana TV Prequel is On the Way

In all seriousness one had to wonder just when this would be showing up since it’s been the practice of the Mouse House to bring back just about anything they figure can make a buck and that people would like to see revived for a while. If you were on the Hannah Montana train back in the day then this might be a nice step back in time for you and any and all fans that enjoyed the series and the movies since Disney is attempting to create a prequel series that will likely bring back Billy Ray Cyrus if things go the way that they need to. Cyrus has been pumped about taking on his old role again as Jeremy Dick of TVWeb has stated, with part of it being that he’d get to wear his customary mullet from back in the day yet again. Of course the part of Hannah would need to be taken by a different actress this time around as there’s no way, not even CGI, to make Miley appear as a younger version of herself any longer, and least not in a convincing manner. I get it, some might be saying they did this with Edward Furlong for Dark Fate, but keep in mind that his role in the movie was insanely short so there wasn’t as much work that needed to be done and he didn’t have to do much except turn and take a shotgun blast to the chest. Hannah has quite a bit more to do and as a result it’s much more cost effective and convincing to simply bring in a new actress that might resemble her in a big way.
It’s kind of funny to think that Billy Ray wants this role so badly since when the show first started up years ago he didn’t want any part of it since he was too worried that he would mess it up and that it wouldn’t end up going anywhere. Obviously that fear was unfounded as Hannah Montana became a household name and Miley Cyrus’ career took a serious jump as she went from being a talented young girl to being a pop star that people couldn’t get enough of. Thinking that she might not show up at all in this coming series is hard to believe since it feels as though she should have some place in the show, even if it’s only a cameo. Some people would likely give a dozen reasons or more why she should stay away from it, and why she wouldn’t deserve to be a part of it, but the truth is that if she doesn’t show up it might be kind of odd since this was a story that she did a lot to make great for a lot of people back in the day. As to how people feel about Miley now, well, that’s a longer story than I want to get into at the moment, but needless to say it’s kind of complicated.
For some folks it’s easy to defend anything and everything that Miley has done in her career and very public life, but it’s just as easy for others to vilify her and state that she’s been out of control for a long time now. Those that invest so much of their lives in the happenings of celebrities though are kind of hard to figure out since in a very big way the celebrities don’t know that much about their supporters and in many cases they don’t care since they’ve got a host of their own issues to deal with and can’t be bothered to answer every question and concern that fans have. It’s very true that Miley has appeared to have gone off the rails with her life a time or two and she’s been anything but the clean-cut star that she showed us with Hannah Montana, but like it or not she did grow up and she did take on a path that was her own to decide. Leaving her to her own devices has worked far more than reporting on just what she’s doing and why since the added attention has obviously prompted the many different acts that we’ve seen throughout the years since Miley is bound to keep ‘acting up’ as it’s been said for the attention and will continue to push the envelope in any way that she can. Leaving her alone and letting her perform is a much better option than grant her attention for every little thing she does or says, especially since it means she’ll eventually calm down and the craziness might stop.
But thinking that she might not show up for this series at all is kind of hard to believe. It’s easier to think that she’ll pop in as a recurring character or someone that’s there and gone but easily recognized. Sam Prance of Pop Buzz has more to offer on this idea.