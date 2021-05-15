A Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy Movie Should Just Be Gotham City Sirens

I never thought Harley Quinn would be one of the staple heroes of the DC Cinematic Universe. Sure, you can argue that her DCEU movies haven’t been the greatest, but she has grown has a character. She began as a victim of abuse and as a criminal, then evolved into a more selfless hero. She may always be one of the craziest protagonists in the DCEU, but she’s also becoming a more prominent hero in the DCEU. I mean, she’s still a major member of the Suicide Squad, and still managed to save the world. I’m very eager to see what she’ll do next in the upcoming James Gunn Suicide Squad movie. She’ll probably do something heroic in the end, but I’m more excited to see some Harley Quinn action/antics.
But the DCEU Harley Quinn is significant enough to have her own movies, and yes, Birds of Prey is basically her movie. That’s not really a bad thing, because she’s capable of carrying her own stories. You want a better example than her DCEU movies? How about that animated Harley Quinn show? Now that is some seriously awesome Harley Quinn-ish stuff that has all the adult humor and violence we never saw in her debut in the Batman animated series. One of the best things the show does is that it built the relationship between Harley Quinn and her best friend, Poison Ivy.
Speaking of Poison Ivy, which of you DC fans would like to see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn do her usual antics with Poison Ivy? If you are interested in seeing that, then guess what? Margot Robbie agrees and keeps bringing up the idea to Warner Bros. The only question is, will they actually do it? I believe it’s possible, but I just can’t help but wonder what kind of movie it would be.
If anyone is interested in a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy movie, they have to remember the reception of the Birds of Prey movie. Many fans enjoyed it, but most of the critics were mixed on it. More importantly, it failed to break even at the box office. What does that mean for the future of more Harley Quinn movies? It might not matter how persistent Margot Robbie is, but if Warner Bros. intends on keeping her around, they might just give her a little more leeway.
Personally, I like the idea of just having Poison Ivy making her DCEU debut. She had her live-action debut a while ago with the best bad movie ever, Batman and Robin. Yes, I know we’d all like to forget about Uma Thurman’s performance as the evil seductress supervillain, so I think it’s time for Poison Ivy to get a proper live-action debut. I think this time, we don’t need Poison Ivy to fight Batman in another movie. We also don’t need rubber lips, but we got that, didn’t we? Anyway, I think having Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy team-up in the DCEU is a good idea. However, I think there is only one good way they can pull it off.
Before the Birds of Prey movie was an idea, Warner Bros. originally had the idea of making Gotham City Sirens into a movie. Guess who was up for directing? The same man who directed the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, David Ayer. You know what? It’s unfortunate that whenever his name comes up, he always seems tied to his failure for Suicide Squad. By now, we all know the story of the drama that occurred behind the scenes, but David Ayer has some really underrated movies under his belt. Would he have done a better job with Gotham City Sirens? We might never get to know the answer to that, because according to him, Warner Bros. is still shelving that project.
Perhaps that’s the smart move, considering the box office failure of the Birds of Prey movie. On the other hand, if you look at the success of the animated Harley Quinn show, Warner Bros. could benefit from working off that momentum. With The Suicide Squad coming in August, Harley Quinn is becoming an even more significant character in their corner, so it would be wise to put her in more movies. And going back to the failure of Birds of Prey, I say what about it?
Sounds like a strange question, but just hear me out. Yes, it’s not good that Birds of Prey failed financially. However, Warner Bros. can bounce back from this and still make Harley Quinn a strong leading character. They can solve their Birds of Prey problem by not giving us a direct sequel to it. That doesn’t mean we can’t see those characters again. I would like to see Black Canary in a Green Arrow movie or see Huntress get her own show. As for Harley Quinn, she can once again be a part of another team.
What’s the difference between Gotham City Sirens and the Birds of Prey? Well, Birds of Prey known for being a larger team, except they have little association with Harley Quinn. Gotham City Sirens, however, is known for having three members: Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn herself. These three femme fatales are notorious criminals in Gotham City, but they managed to come together and form an all-girl vigilante group. When they fight Batman, they’re dangerous criminals, but when they fight together, they actually have fun.
This is the kind of chemistry that can be built with a Gotham City Sirens movie. Margot Robbie wants Poison Ivy to be friends with her Harley Quinn, then that’s the answer. And honestly, why not add Catwoman into the mix? It would be a good way to add in more girl power, and have fewer characters to work with then Birds of Prey. That’s an advantage, because this smaller team has more popular characters in it. And with Harley Quinn being a part of the big trio, they will surely attract some curious audiences. This is a smarter business move for Warner Bros. and on top of that, they’d be giving us more well-known DC characters.
I think a Gotham City Sirens movie would probably make Margot Robbie happy. She’d be getting that Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy friendship, along with Catwoman’s. This could be a team that she can form, lead, and actually stay with. Heck, who says they can’t encounter Batman? Honestly, I think this movie can settle the enmity Harley Quinn has with the Joker. Let’s give Jared Leto another chance after his performance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.