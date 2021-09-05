A History Lesson With Borderlands

Borderlands came onto the scene boasting a bazillion guns and a very intriguing art style. I still remember the first time I saw the original launch trailer with Cage the Elephant playing in the background. It has a fun campaign that was fully playable through cooperative play. And boy did it have guns. Lots and lots of guns. It was almost addicting trying to get the best guns. Borderlands featured incredible character design and they really went all out when it came to designing all the bosses in the game. And boy is there a lot. So we’re here to take a walk down memory lane and explore the first four titles in the franchise and explain why there should really be a fifth in the works. Let’s start from the beginning.
Borderlands
The original Borderlands was released in October of 2009 and it was described by Gearbox as a game, “Featuring a unique First Person Roleplaying Shooter gameplay, you’ll customize your character as you explore and battle enemies in frantic FPS combat. And what would a Roleplaying Shooter be without loot? Borderlands’ groundbreaking content generation system creates a near-endless variety of weapons and items to customize your character! Players can join and leave other players’ games at any time, or choose to face the challenges of Borderlands™ alone. All these features combine with a deep, rich fiction and a bold art style to create a breathtaking experience that challenges the conventions of modern shooters.”
It definitely lived up to its expectations. The art was enticing and always a topic of discussion when talking about the game. The story was simple enough that it was enjoyable but thanks to the stellar gameplay, classes, and guns we really didn’t need anything but simple. The game gave you four classes to choose from and each one had its own unique playstyle.
Borderlands 2
Borderlands 2 came and improved on every single aspect that made the original so great. Everything was better. The guns improved. The classes were made more in-depth and showcased a lot more skills. Where Borderlands 2 really nailed it out of the park was the story. The characters had a lot more life to them and the villain, Handsome Jack, was incredible. Handsome Jack is one of the greatest villains in all of gaming. His charismatic dialogue and hilarious demeanor make him seem almost likable.
Gearbox describes Borderlands 2 as a game that,” furthers the distinct blending of First Person Shooter and Role Playing genres to create the true evolution of the Role Playing Shooter. Team up with other players for online co-op goodness as you spend hours leveling up your character and equipping them with one of the millions of badass weapons. Borderlands 2 features a new visually stunning array of procedurally generated guns, shields, grenades, artifacts, enemies, and more. Choose one of four character classes to be taken through a carefully crafted and connected story to all new and surprising environments across the living planet of Pandora. Make new friends, arm them to the teeth, and fight alongside them on your relentless quest for revenge and redemption.”
Borderlands The Pre-Sequel
Handsome Jack was such an iconic villain and character that Gearbox decided to bring him back and let him star in his own title in the Borderlands universe. The Pre-Sequel takes us to the origins of Handsome Jack, back when he was just Jack. It allows us to see the reasoning behind his change. A once bright character that dreamt of bettering the galaxy by being a prominent businessman. The Pre-Sequel also introduces some new gameplay mechanics that received mixed reviews by the fans. The new O2 system makes it so that players need to maintain a constant supply of oxygen to explore the new lunar setting.
It’s listed as a game where “Launch into the Borderlands universe and shoot ‘n’ loot your way through a brand new adventure that rockets you onto Pandora’s moon in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel! Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is a new role-playing shooter in the critically acclaimed Borderlands series. Play as four all-new character classes while carving a path of destructive mayhem across Pandora’s never-before-seen low-gravity moonscapes with all new moves, weapons, and vehicles! Get high with low gravity and jump right in to fight alongside future megalomaniacal tyrant, Handsome Jack, while preventing the destruction of Pandora and its moon. Contribute to the rise of the corrupt Hyperion Corporation and watch Handsome Jack’s transformation from a man trying to do good into a ruthless tyrant, constantly seeking fortune, power, and infamy.” in the official Gearbox website.
Borderlands 3
It took over five years for Gearbox to release Borderlands 3. Was it worth it? Sort of. Borderlands 3 takes what made Borderlands 2 a fan favorite and tries to build on it. It succeeds at points but it also fails. It fails with the story. The villains are meh at best. They have their drive and it’s interesting to see twin Sirens as the threat to the universe, but they feel lacking compared to Handsome Jack. A lot of the new characters seem to be lacking. Fan favorites return and do their thing, but the new one’s sort of blend into the background. Not to mention that the new Vault Hunters have zero presence in the story. They literally are just there for the ride and barely even talk which is really disappointing after the past two games in the series did such a great job of building its characters and their voice lines. The guns, environments, and gameplay are just as fun as ever though. So it’s definitely worth checking out.
Gearbox describes it as “The original shooter-looter returns with Borderlands 3, packing gazillions more guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with unique skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”.
Will There Be A Borderlands 4?
We’re unsure if a Borderlands 4 is in the works but if it is then we hope that it takes what made Borderlands 3 great and it improves on it. Some aspects that we would like to see make a return in a new Borderlands would be the general hub spaceship that players could customize and make their own. We’d also like to see the new Mayhem mode brought back but built differently. The current one just makes enemies bullet sponges. We want to see a Mayhem mode that is challenging but also fun for the players. We’d also like to see classes and the same characters. We want Gearbox to give them life and make every single one of them a part of the story.
This has been a short history lesson with the iconic franchise of Borderlands. If you want to see more like this let us know in the comments below!