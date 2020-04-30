A Life-Size, 8 Foot Tall Xenomorph Exists For $8,000

For those that don’t live alone it’s probably best to at least gauge the reaction of your spouse or significant other to see just whether or not they’d be able to handle the sight of Old Chap, which apparently is the name of the 8-foot tall xenomorph, upon walking into a room in the dead of night. Just imagine walking into your living room when it’s still dark and seeing this guy staring at you, or just standing there in the dark as though waiting to pounce. Made of fiberglass and other materials this big guy goes for around $8,000 and requires at least a $1,600 deposit. But as you can imagine a lot of people would look at this thing and belt a hard ‘no’ in response to whether they wanted it in their home or not. As Kevin Fraser of Joblo would probably agree this would go great in the home of a true Alien fan and would probably even be a find addition for someone that happens to love displaying such items. But that price tag is just murderous right now for a lot of people, and given that only 150 of them are going to be made it’s easy to think that they’re going to go fast and that only those that aren’t too worried about money at this point will be picking them up.
Discerning fans will likely be able to tell that this particular model is after the alien from the first movie as it’s a little simpler in design and doesn’t quite have the same look as the creatures in the second movie. It’s an argument that’s easy to win by looking at each design from each movie when trying to convince someone that the xenomorphs have evolved in a big way, since in Aliens they took on a slightly different appearance and in Alien 3 they did as well. Alien: Resurrection is one of those movies that people tend to want to forget since the end design for the xenomorph that was birthed from the queen was simply horrendous. But at the very least the Aliens vs. Predator movies went back to a form that was recognizable and easy to use. It’s been stated that the aliens tend to take on aspects of the host that they’re birthed in, which would make their bipedal form make a great deal of sense when they’re birthed in humans. It makes even more sense in Alien 3 since the creature was incubated in the body of dog, and in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, it’s established that the final Predator from the first AVP movie was impregnated with an embryo that ended up taking on the appearance of a predator mixed with a xenomorph, which was kind of intense really but could have used a little more work.
The overall form of the xenomorph has always been impressive however since it’s designed to kill, to stalk prey, and to protect the hive at any cost, even its life. It has a few weaknesses, but overall the xenomorphs are highly adaptable to most climates, apart from underwater and outer space where there’s no way for them to survive, and they’re natural killing machines since they’re quite strong really, have that inner jaw that can punch through several surfaces as we’ve seen, claws on their hands and feet, and a tail that can be used as a whip or a spear depending on what they need at that moment. Then of course there’s the acid blood that has to factor in since it’s a natural defense mechanism that insures that anything attack a xenomorph is going to have to worry about being too close, which will result in damaging themselves as well. There’s also the hive mentality that they have, especially when there’s a queen controlling a large number of them. Phil Hornshaw of The Wrap has more to say about the creatures. It’s never been explained in the movies, but the queen has absolute control over her drones and can get them to do pretty much anything, even if it’s sacrificing themselves for the good of the hive. The only xenomorph on record that’s gone against a queen on screen is the one in Alien: Resurrection, and that had more to do with the genetic crossbreeding that had been accomplished utilizing Ripley’s DNA.
These things are by and large among the scariest creatures ever created since they don’t give a lot of warning before they attack and they can hide better than most movie monsters. Plus their ability to attack from various angles using their jaws, their claws, and their tails is just hard to match. On their own though xenomorphs are still fairly vulnerable, which makes it necessary for them to be stealthy and quite sneaky. In great numbers however they’re like a swarm that can’t be withstood, as it’s been shown in the movies. Just keep in mind that if you do want to buy Old Chap that it’s best to check with anyone that’s living with you at the time.