A Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Show is Coming to Amazon Prime

There’s nothing to take away from Pheobe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover when it comes to acting since both of them are insanely funny and are lauded as great actors, but for a project such as Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a movie that was popularized by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and was suppose to be America’s answer, or one of them, to the creation of a James Bond-style movie, it kind of feels awkward. Maybe that’s just initial impressions speaking, but the fact is that Pheobe and Donald are comedic actors that are in their element when they’re cracking jokes and being funny, so it feels odd to see them doing something else that’s initially pretty serious. But then it’s important to remember that the movie did feature moments of comedy as well since the two main characters were at odds once they figured out that they were working for opposing agencies. So maybe it’s possible to take the comedy further and do a bit more with it, but there’s still that feeling that the movie was also using the sexy image of both stars to push the idea to people in a very comfortable way. Of course, in the name of diversity and in keeping with the current time period that sex appeal is obviously not the only aim of the project, this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be using two individuals that aren’t unattractive but definitely aren’t in keeping with the same look that made the movie enjoyable for some folks. It’s a lot to process right now and to be fair, this upcoming project will likely be a bit different from the movie so it’s best to look at it in this light and not be too judgmental.
Given that this will be a series it’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out and what kind of ideas the two main actors will be coming up with since apparently they’ll be producing it as well. The kind of control this is bound to give them over the course of the show is something that might feel like a bit too much, but given their track records, it does feel safe to say that they might be able to push something to the public that will be widely accepted if only because of who they are and what they’ve done. Anything after that is going to be dependent on how they play the roles and whether or not people are going to be judging them based on the movie. This feels as though it’s bound to happen since a lot of people, no matter that the movie was said to suffer from poor writing despite being a huge hit at the box office. Because of that it almost feels as though this project might have a chance to impress in ways that the movie didn’t, but it’s also likely to be judged pretty harshly in other areas that the movie might have excelled in. To be realistic, it’s going to be an adjustment for a lot of viewers simply because when hearing Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a lot of people are still going to think of Pitt and Jolie, which is pretty normal since the two of them really rounded out the movie since they both made it memorable and set in the minds of many people the most pervasive image that is brought to mind when hearing the title. Anything else is going to need to gain traction before really find any kind of recognition or fame.
With that being said though it’s easy to think that Pheobe and Donald might stand a good chance of creating an angle that could work for the show since again, they are both skilled at comedy and if they can keep up with the action portion of this then it’s entirely possible that they can combine the two elements and create something that people will fully enjoy. As I mentioned it’s simply going to take some convincing and a bit of adjustment since once people have something firmly set in mind it’s hard to get a lot of folks to accept anything different since a lot of folks are creatures of habit and want to see what they’re familiar with, as it’s a comfort thing and tends to be what keeps a lot of audience members happy. But we’ll have to wait and see what the show is going to look like before really making any judgments about it. A version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith that has a more comedic tone to it is bound to be kind of intriguing since anything involving spies and humor tends to be something that people will be willing to watch, at least until they know whether they like it or not.