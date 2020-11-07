A New Stone Cold Steve Austin Documentary in Development

Apparently, documentaries and docu-series are now a big thing thanks to The Last Dance, the documentary that went into Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. But a new documentary will be arriving about Stone Cold Steve Austin, which is funny since he’s had a couple of them at this point and one has to wonder how many a person really needs in order to document their life. There are actually some folks out there that might say that nothing can say enough about the career of a guy that helped to light up the WWE in such a big way that he eventually became an integral part of it, but it still feels odd that we’re going to see yet another look at his life from what is apparently going to be a different angle that will show us a lot of the same information but possibly from a different perspective or maybe in a different light. At this point, it’s hard to think what else there is in Austin’s life that a lot of people don’t know about that Austin wouldn’t mind sharing with others. One would almost think that after a couple of documentaries that there aren’t a lot of secrets that a person could keep from anyone any longer. Truthfully there are likely still quite a few personal moments that many people keep to themselves since not everyone is bound to tell the world everything, but trying to imagine just what Austin’s life could yield in another documentary that won’t feel like a lot of review from the previous attempts is kind of difficult.
Stone Cold has had an interesting career since he was under-utilized in WCW and came to the WWF, at the time, and has stuck around more or less throughout the years as a special guest, a guest referee, running his podcast, and just showing up on occasion when it’s warranted. He doesn’t wrestle any longer but that doesn’t mean that no one hears from him anymore since he’s been a show host, he’s been one of those behind the scenes talking to other wrestlers, and he’s been a huge support for the company over the years. A lot of superstars can say that they learned a great deal from Stone Cold and had a great time working with him since he’s been one of the hardest-working individuals in the business and has made a reputation that isn’t about to fade out anytime soon. Net to Dwayne Johnson and the Undertaker and several others, Stone Cold has been a name that was destined for greatness and never felt as though he might disappear overnight, as some wrestlers have appeared to do now and then. With his unique style and flair, he’s etched his name into the history books in a way that a lot of people would agree is bound to last well after he’s passed away since as one of the greats of the business, Stone Cold is among those that fans will hold up as one of the best for generations to come.
But it’s interesting to wonder just how many documentaries there will be on the guy before he’s finally passed on since at this rate it feels as though each new documentary is going to be more of a review and an update on how he’s been doing since stepping out of the ring. Seriously, what haven’t we seen that he wants to reveal now? How many times can the same documentary take place before one finally starts to realize it’s more of a money-making scheme than a real look at a legend of the WWE? Obviously, people will be watching it and they’ll likely be thinking it’s one of the greatest documentaries to come along since it’s going to be hyped up by everyone that has something to do with it and something to gain from it, but the overall feeling is that it’s bound to be just another documentary that will showcase just how great Austin has been and what his early career was like. It will be in someone else’s voice when it comes to the documentary, it will be done in a slightly different style, but at the same time, it will still be essentially the same thing. And people are still going to think that it’s something great, even if the next generation of wrestling fans can access every other documentary that’s ever been made on the show and see that each one is starting to repeat those that came before it. One might question why more people can’t see this, but the truth is that a lot of people see it, they just don’t care.
Wrestling is fun to watch and all, but there are times when one has to wonder just how many times the same story can be told.