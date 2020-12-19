A Night Court Sequel Series Is Coming to NBC with John Larroquette

There are a lot of people that think that bringing old shows back and giving them another run is a good idea, but these are typically folks that have short memories since this has been done in the past and it’s not a guaranteed win for any show that makes this kind of jump. Even bringing John Laroquette back in his old role isn’t bound to make this show the humdinger that people are hoping for, but not to be too negative, it’s easy to think that if other cast members made the jump it would be a little easier for fans of the old show to think about tuning in. At this point, however, there’s no word on whether or not this will happen. Harry Anderson passed away in 2018 so he’ll be missed since Judge Harry T. Stone was one of the best characters on the show, but while the other cast members are still alive, they’re all quite a bit older now and it’s hard to say whether they’d want to kick off the show again since they’re all in their 60s and older, definitely up to the point where a good number of them would be retired from the rigors of the courtroom, or not, depending on how the story is set to go. There’s still a good deal of trepidation though since it’s been some time since the show has been on the air, and while the actors have all gone their separate ways to try and keep their careers going, thinking that they’d come back at this point is still an uncertainty that is hard to get around.
John has had a pretty decent career since Night Court managed to him quite a bit of acclaim considering that he was the sleazy attorney that did a few questionable things and wasn’t always the nicest guy. But when all was said and done he was the kind of guy that people were glad was there because he added to the show in a way that would have been missed if not for his presence. It’s been seen that people have gone on to talk about just how slimy of a character he played, but the fun fact is that no one can really say that the show would have been any better without him. Plus, as is the usual argument in a moment such as this, if people really want to see sleazy and slimy they can look at some of the current shows that have been pushed in recent years and do a quick comparison. For all the ‘woke’ moments that have been spread around, there are still plenty of shows that get away with subject matter that’s bound to be offensive to someone. But that’s kind of pulling away from the point since the whole idea of John Laroquette coming to the show is something that a lot of fans are going to like hearing since it won’t be a complete reboot if we’re lucky, meaning it won’t feature Dan as someone that’s been a part of the judicial system but has no recollection of those that he worked with for so long.
It would be great to see the rest of the cast if they’re willing to make it since even a cameo here and there would be great since if there’s one thing that can make a reboot worthwhile it’s the idea of bringing back a fan favorite or two since the people that helped make the original in the first place should be given some consideration when the reboot is taking shape. Even if the reboot is bound to be a different show than the original, bringing in the original cast members, whoever can show and wants to, for a cameo now and then is respectful since it’s almost like giving the reboot their blessing, which is something that producers should be aiming for largely because without the original cast the shows might not have existed. There’s a lot that can be said about a reboot since they’ve been seen as highly popular over the last several years, and despite the fact that some of them feel like lazy attempts put something in a time slot for the audience to watch, there have been reboots that were worth the effort that was put into them. Hopefully, this new Night Court will pay a great deal of tribute to the original in the initial run and will eventually find a way to bring back some of the old actors in different and creative ways. Seeing Bull in the courtroom, and Mac, and Ros, and Sullivan, would be nice, but since everyone is either in their 60s or 70s it feels likely that it’s not going to happen for an extended period. Still, seeing them just once or twice would be great.