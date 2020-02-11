A One Piece Live-Action TV Show is In The Works at Netflix

Likely as not if you follow One Piece you’re a big fan of anime and will undoubtedly gobble up anything that has anything remotely to do with similar material. That could be why Netflix is willing to turn One Piece into a live action show and is currently working on bringing it to to the fans at this point. As Holden Walter-Worner of Screenrant states the anime has been around since the late 90s and as a result it’s been gaining ground for some time as people have come to notice it and have stuck with the story ever since. It’s not hard to think that people want a live action version of an anime show but it’s going to be something of a risk since Netflix has done well enough when it comes to anime but it definitely hasn’t been the network’s specialty. Thankfully there are more than enough people that are bound to tune in once this show enters the lineup that it should do fairly well and be a sufficient draw that will keep people watching. After all with the possibility of people actually leaving Netflix for other networks it’s necessary for the streaming service to do something that will keep the people around, and thus far they’ve been able to incorporate the type of material that a lot of viewers tend to like or will at least take a look at.
The story itself isn’t too hard to follow since really it’s about Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to find the One Piece, and all the adventures that go with it. Like many such stories it’s bound to have a host of different elements that get thrust into the mix and will undoubtedly keep people guessing since there are plenty of twists and turns in a story such as this that are designed to keep the viewers on their toes and just enough off guard to prevent it from becoming too predictable. Of course live action is a different domain and when it comes to anime the impossible and improbable are often the norm so Netflix’s challenge when it comes to transferring One Piece from animation to live action is going to be interesting to watch. Obviously it’s possible and obviously it’s something that Netflix believes people will watch, but with live action the guess is always more of a hope that’s riding on the level of interest that’s already been invested in the subject. In other words fans already enjoy One Piece so the assumption that they won’t love it any less after it’s been transferred to live action is a big assumption.
Based on the kind of success that Netflix has had so far, barring any and all criticisms that have come their way, it’s reasonable to think that they’ll be able to pull this off since the level of skill and talent they’re able to employ should balance out the idea of turning a beloved animated show into something that could very well be so different that fans might stare agape at the new series and wonder just what happened. After all, think about the live action versions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic. Thankfully the latter received a reshoot before it could be released, but the fan reaction for both was absolutely scathing when it came to the appearance, and it’s likely that One Piece could suffer the same type of criticism if everything isn’t just right. There will undoubtedly be plenty of people ready to vilify the efforts that Netflix and their people put in and plenty that will come to their defense considering that even TMNT and Sonic had people trying to keep the peace and calm the detractors down. This time around though it’s a big hope that Netflix has learned the lessons of the past and will be paying close attention to the source material and will be keeping as much as they can recognizable and able to be traced back to the source material. Like it or not, that’s what a lot of fans want to see when it comes to series that they’ve spent a good deal of time reading, watching, or both, and no matter what people think, the fans are the ones that are essentially paying for the shows in the long run so it’s at least a little bit necessary to give them what they’re expecting in some regards.
All in all this sounds pretty interesting since having watched the series for just an episode or two the story line appeared kind of crazy but it’s likely that just watching one or two episodes leaves out a lot of context. That being said it does appear to be an intriguing story, and one that a lot of people could possibly get behind.