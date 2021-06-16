A Remake of Stephen King’s “Christine” is Happening at Blumhouse

Any trepidation a Stephen King fan might have about hearing that Christine will be getting a reboot from Blumhouse should be put to rest since the director on the project, Bryan Fuller, has already made it known that he’ll be sticking close to the source material for the movie. With that being said though, there aren’t a lot of details about the movie at the moment. It’s not even certain that King will be a part of the process as he’s been fairly hands-off with this one apparently and wasn’t even that crazy about the thought of a sequel to Christine. But a reboot that brings the story back to life would be kind of cool, though whether it would be left back in its original time period or brought into the current time is hard to say. Keeping Christine in its classic form from the original movie would likely be the best idea, but thinking that it could possibly be adapted for the modern era is interesting, especially given how high-tech the cars of today are. Keeping Christine in the original form though could create a very interesting contrast and possibly a few plot details that would liven up the story a bit and make it more adaptable to the current era.
Keep in mind that I’m not suggesting the treatment that Child’s Play was given by turning Christine into a refitted vehicle with all the new gadgets and electronics that could be blamed for her eccentricities and the possessive nature of her owner. Keeping the possessive and bloodthirsty spirit in the car would be preferable, and it would be even better to keep it just as ominous as the original movie. But bringing Christine into the modern era while sticking to the original story as much as possible would be intriguing since it might be a bit of a challenge for any writer. Christine is a pretty straightforward story, and in fact, the most complicated element would appear to be not revealing too much about the spirit that has possession of the car. Keeping that under wraps would be one of the toughest things to do.
Some might agree, some might not, but the fact is that seeing this movie come back to life would be interesting since King’s books have been a hot commodity lately as people have been wanting to see more and more of his stories developed into movies and TV shows. Not all of them have been hits, but with others coming through eventually, such as Lisey’s Story, and possibly a few others if things begin to happen, it’s easy to think that one of these days some of his other, lesser-known titles might start to pop up for discussion as well. It’d be nice to see a movie based on Insomnia, or perhaps another Dark Tower adaptation, make its way to the screen. The recent showing of The Stand was supposed to be something unique and special and while it did feature a great cast, it also fell a little flat near the end and at other points in the show since the focus appeared to shift way too often.
One thing about King’s stories is that a lot of them do hover around the idea of The Dark Tower, while those that don’t or aren’t obviously connected in some way or another, tend to stand on their own just fine as they represent parts of King’s life that have been turned into masterpieces that people love to see represented in the most impressive ways. John Carpenter’s version of Christine that was released in the 80s scared the living hell out of some people since a car driving itself and murdering people as it went after they’d done something wrong to its owner was a pretty terrifying story. But over the years it’s been seen that the legend of Christine is something that people have wanted to see more of, but has never really materialized until now. There have been plenty of plans to bring it back, but the process of doing so has always found one snag or another.
From a Buick 8 is another King creation that might be headed to a streaming network at one point, but for now, focusing on those shows and movies that are being developed and given the most hype are getting all the attention. Right now the idea is to trust in Bryan Fuller and Blumhouse to come up with a version of Christine that hopefully will be updated but will be more or less the same as the story that a lot of us can remember. Stephen King’s stories have been getting better with each movie, so perhaps this one will be yet another step forward in bringing his creations to life in a horrifyingly effective manner.