A Round-Up Of 2021’s Primetime Emmy Award Nominees

When it comes to artistry, every entertainer dreams of or hopes to attain EGOT Status: Win an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. ‘EGOT’ status is largely referred to as the ‘grand slam’ of show business. It takes a long time to become an EGOT record holder. The very first winner, Helen Hayes, won her first Oscar in 1932, and only achieved the feat 45 years later. That time has since been narrowed by artists such as composer Robert Lopez, who took 10 years to become an EGOT titleholder. Finishing his run at the age of 39, he is also the youngest to attain the status. Artists who have attained this feat are only 16, and include Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Mel Brooks, and Tim Rice, to name a few.
The 73rd Emmy Awards Ceremony is set to take place on September 19th, 2021, and will air on CBS and Paramount+. The ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. On Tuesday the 13th of July, the nominees were announced. Overall, HBO and its sister streaming platform HBO Max took lead with a total of 130 nominations. The networks lead, Lovecraft County garnered a record of 18 nominations, Mare of Easttown followed with 16, and in third place for the network, its original, Hacks, had 15 nominations.
Netflix came second to HBO when it came to nominations. With a total of 129 nominations, the popular streaming platform was only one nomination shy of a tie. Most of Netflix’s nominations came from The Crown, which had a total of 24. It was followed by The Queen’s Gambit with 18, Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton had 12, The Social Dilemma had 7, Bo: Burnham had a total of 6 nominations, and tied with Queer Eye, making the shows one of the best performers this season for Netflix.
Overall, in third place, Disney+ gained a total of 71 nominations. The Mandalorian received an impressive 24 nominations, making it a leader amongst nominees, alongside Netflix’s The Crown. Its most notable nomination was in the category of ‘ Best Drama Series’. WandaVision was Disney’s other powerhouse this Emmy season, gaining a total of 23 nominations, only one nomination shy of the top spot. Its nominations include a ‘Best Limited Series’ Award.
Major Nominations
When it comes to major nominations, Netflix takes lead with a total of 27 nominations. It is followed closely by HBO with 27 nominations, Disney+ with a total of 21 nominations, and in fourth place, streaming platform Hulu has a total of 14 nominations. Apple TV+ has a total of 13 nominations from the show Ted Lasso, which has the most major nominations. In the sixth position is HBO Max with 11 nominations, a place above NBC which has 10 nominations. CBS and FX tie in the eighth position with a total of 5 nominations, and ABC and Prime Video close the list of major nominations with 4 nominations each.
When it comes to television shows with major nominations, Apple TV+ ‘s Ted Lasso takes lead with a total of 13 nominations, Netflix’s The Crown and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale come in second place with a total of 11 nominations each. In third place is a Disney+ tie between WandaVision and Hamilton. Tailing with major nominations are Prime Video’s The Boys and The Underground Railroad, alongside CBS’s Mom, Hulu’s PEN15, and HBO’s Perry Mason, each with 2 major nominations. According to the Emmy Website, these are the 73rd Annual Emmys major nominees:
Outstanding Comedy Series: The nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series include: Hacks (HBO Max), Black-ish (ABC), PEN15 (Hulu), Cobra Kai (Netflix), Emily in Paris (Netflix), The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), The Kominsky Method (Netflix), and Ted Lasso (Apple TV+).
Outstanding Drama Series: The nominees for Outstanding Drama Series Include: Bridgerton (Netflix), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Pose (FX), This Is Us (NBC), The Boys (Prime Video), and The Crown (Netflix).
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The nominees for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series include: I May Destroy You (HBO), Mare of Easttown (HBO), The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), The Underground Railroad (Prime Video), and WandaVision (Disney+)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series are: Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson on This Is Us (NBC), Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman on Lovecraft Country (HBO), Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles on The Crown (Netflix), Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset on Bridgerton (Netflix), Billy Porter as Pray Tell on Pose (FX), and Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason on Perry Mason (HBO).
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series are Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor on In Treatment (HBO), Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown (Netflix), Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on The Crown (Netflix) , Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne / Offred on The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Evangelista on Pose (FX), and Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis on Lovecraft Country (HBO).
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series are Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson on Black-ish (ABC), Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky on The Kominsky Method (Netflix), William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher on Shameless (Showtime), Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso on Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), and Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams on Kenan (NBC).
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series are Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton on Shrill (Hulu), Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett on Mom (CBS), Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish (ABC), and Jean Smart as Deborah Vance on Hacks (HBO Max).
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie: The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie are: Paul Bettany as Vision on WandaVision (Disney+), Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser on The Undoing (HBO), Ewan McGregor as Halston on Halston (Netflix), Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton on Hamilton (Disney+), and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr on Hamilton (Disney+).
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie: The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie are Michaela Coel as Arabella on I May Destroy You (HBO), Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin on Genius: Aretha (National Geographic), Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff on WandaVision (Disney+), Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon on The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), and Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan on Mare of Easttown (HBO).