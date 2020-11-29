A Script for Gremlins 3 Exists and Puppets are Promised Instead of CGI

Don’t get too excited thinking that another Gremlins movie is coming right away, but it does sound as though the script for Gremlins 3 is ready to go, it’s now a matter of who has the proper rights to make the movie and when it will actually happen. The original lead actor is apparently ready to go, but it’s not really known what the script is going to entail since it’s been quite a while since Gremlins 2 came out, and it was definitely a stinker since despite the use of so many more imaginative puppets it still wasn’t as highly regarded as the original. And with HBO Max featuring the animated series based on the Mogwai, it’s fair to state that people are wondering just when we’ll get to see another live-action movie. But it does sound as though puppets would still be the order of the day since the desire is to keep things the way they were and not opt for CGI even though it might help out just a bit. One way or another the movie is going to end up costing a pretty good amount since the work that needs to be done on each creature that’s being featured is going to be extensive to make it work in a very practical manner.
But public opinion on CGI is still fairly divided since some folks tend to think that CGI can look realistic and absolutely perfect, while others are always on the lookout for CGI that’s sloppy and doesn’t convey the right sense of movement and texture that makes it appear real. In this sense a lot of people have become CGI ‘experts’ since they sit and stare at movies frame by frame or watch them over and over, actively looking for mistakes that they can comment on. The trouble there is that a lot of people simply watch the movie and don’t really pick up on any small mistakes that might occur now and then, and wouldn’t know any different unless someone was pointing them out. Unfortunately, once they are pointed out, those mistakes that are made are kind of obvious since they become glaring issues that people will continue to notice no matter how they try to avoid it. Entertainment is a little better when it’s as seamless as possible, but sometimes ignorance of such things can be a short-lived type of bliss that some people prefer. Trying to make the case that puppets aren’t going to be riddled with mistakes here and there and that their movements aren’t going to feel unnatural is kind of a difficult and less than useful way to reason why CGI isn’t needed, but it’s up to the filmmaker to decide which method to use, and so far it does sound as though CGI won’t be the top choice.
It also sounds as though the next story might be a bit darker, which would be interesting since there’s always been that slightly dark feel to this story, but it’s remained just cute enough that it didn’t go completely evil since it was meant to be something that younger people could enjoy as well. But there’s a definite dark side to the Gremlins that’s been evident throughout the last two movies, especially since despite the fact that they’re ready to have fun, they’re also fully ready to maim and even kill if they get the chance considering that the main antagonists in both movies showed that they would gun their own kind down without so much as a warning. What the third movie might entail though is hard to predict since it’s hopeful that Gizmo would be back and that Billy Peltzer would be returning as well. After so long though it’s hard to tell just what might happen and whether or not the original cast might even return. It might be interesting to see if Corey Feldman and Phoebe Cates would return since Cates and Zach Galligan were big parts of both movies. The Gremlin story was a lot of fun and it was entertaining for a lot of people that enjoyed the dark hilarity of it and would love to see more. The feeling though is that it might need to be the last or at least lead to an ending of the idea if only because letting it go on too long might be a serious mistake.
Too many old ideas that are being brought forward these days need to be left alone since they ended in a pleasing way and didn’t need to be brought back into the mainstream. Gremlins isn’t really one of them considering that the second movie wasn’t that great. But letting it roam for more than one more movie does feel as though it could stretch things to a degree that’s not necessary.