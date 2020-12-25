A Sex and the City Without Samantha May be Coming to HBO

There’s an obvious and valid argument that comes to mind when speaking of another Sex and the City movie, which might be coming down the pipeline if the rumors are accurate, but one character doesn’t sound as though she’ll be returning, and that’s Kim Cattrall, who’s made a rather frustrating request for her part in the movie. Now let’s put it this way, people have been stating that people of color and women have had to fight to be included in more movies and given more positive representation, right? And whether people want to admit it or not, Hollywood has actually taken pretty big strides forward even if a lot of folks want to see these as baby steps for all the damage that’s been done over the years. But Kim Cattrall asking the SATC crew to accept a woman of color in her role, basically remaking Samantha, is a clear sign of virtue-signaling that, in a Hollywood setting, is growing increasingly frustrating. It would be better to take out Samantha and introduce a woman of color to be certain, rather than completely retcon the role. The belief that there’s a star for every role and that every star should be expected to earn the role is an idea that appears to be going the way of the dodo and is even called racist at times since it would appear that many people think that this means that white people want to keep every role white. Are your eyes rolling yet?
Taking out the character of Samantha would be enough to get plenty of fans talking since she’s been there since the inception of the whole idea. But replacing Cattrall with a woman of color to play the same role would be a pretty big deal since not only would a movie get blasted for doing the same thing by placing a Caucasian actor in the place of a person of color, but the fact is that if there’s someone that can earn a spot in this movie along with the other three ladies then so be it. But simply giving it over to someone else that hasn’t done anything to earn the spot is one of the many things that’s wrong with Hollywood at this time. Some might wonder why a third movie is even needed, but that’s something that many fans would simply roll their eyes at since the idea that a third movie might not be wanted is a bit ridiculous since fans have been wanting this to happen for a while. But the idea of not having Samantha there, or worse, having to replace her entirely with someone that people might actually want to be Samantha, is hard to stomach. Placing people of color in any movie is a great idea so long as they’re the right person for a role, or they earn it somehow and make it work. Anyone deciding call this idea out and state that it’s racist needs to take a seriously big step back and wonder why they’re attempting to champion just GIVING something to anyone that comes along if they’re the right skin tone, rather than try to protect the integrity of the story by selecting someone that could possibly help push the narrative of the story. Whether that person is one of color or not isn’t the issue, it’s the fact that many people would happily jump on the virtue-signaling bandwagon with a big smile pasted on their face as they tell others and themselves that they’re good people for helping ‘the cause’.
Whether people like it or not, there is such a thing as the right person for the right role, and if someone can be found to fill the gap that Samantha’s departure will leave, then so be it. Casting someone that fits that spot would be wise since otherwise, it might feel like a dissolution of the group if things continue to head in this direction. Some might want to think that the third movie is bound to be the last one, but it’s hard to know since people are so comfortable paying for the same old thing these days and don’t want to see anything different that might challenge their views. It’s true that a lot of people still value creativity and the idea that actors should have to earn their roles just like anyone else in this world has to earn their spot in life, but the idea that’s been pushed for a while now, that representation of POC’s in Hollywood has been horrible and not nearly as widespread as it needs to be, is a faded idea that has gained life ever since Hollywood has decided to embrace certain social causes that have done far more harm than good. If Kim Cattrall wants out of the movie, fine, let her go, but if someone is going to replace her, make certain that it’s because they can act, not just because of their skin tone.