A Size Comparison of Fictional Air Vehicles from Pop Culture

It’s kind of interesting that the clip stopped at Bespin, or Cloud City since it feels likely that a Super Star Destroyer might be bigger than the city, but maybe the production team had run out of time or had decided that Star Destroyers are primarily space-faring vehicles. That would make sense really considering that this is where they spend most of their time and trying to bring the craft into the atmosphere without any damage has proven to be kind of disastrous in the past. But the size difference between all the vehicles, machine and otherwise, is kind of amazing since starting with Ant-hony was amusing since technically the ant does count, considering that he ferried Ant-Man around for a while before being blasted into pieces. But going from there the conveyances became bigger in a hurry since apart from those that could hold small riders the average rider is human-sized and tends to need a little more room. Carl’s house fits the bill but as it was shown in the movie UP it’s not all that easy to steer and it does have a few obvious drawbacks to it, such as, well, it’s a house. But being realistic, one has to look at a lot of these various conveyances and wonder just how they would get in the air since the sheer size of them is absolutely ridiculous.
With dragons, it’s fairly easy to think that their physiology would explain the hows and whys of their flight since everything from their bone structure to their musculature would go into explaining how they’re able to take off, stay airborne, and then land with relative ease. The various aircraft would likely take more explaining, but it’s just as easy to think that there are plenty of engineers and pilots out there that would love to take a turn at explaining the dynamics of why or why these things wouldn’t work and how it might be possible to construct them. Just looking at a few of them it’s fairly obvious that the strength of the design would have to be bolstered somehow to avoid the kind of issues that might come from being too large, too wide, and perhaps even too bulky. A few of the conveyances look as though they’d need to remain in the air for as long as possible since bringing them up and down would probably be a long process and wouldn’t be tactically sound move when all was said and done. Plus, the only fast way to bring a big craft down as it’s been in the movies is to crash, and the mess that’s created as a result tend to be enormous, not to mention fatal for a lot of people within the crash zone.
One big advantage that bigger conveyances have are more weapons, more personnel, and much greater durability most times since they absolutely need it as one has to think that they’re a much bigger target. But something like Cloud City has its own guards that can patrol the city, where something like the SHIELD helicarrier might need to rely on the Avengers or possibly the quinjet. When looking at Falkor, Drogon, or Sephira or any other flying creatures it’s important to realize that the bigger they get, the bigger a target they are as well, and unlike a metal construct it’s far more likely to damage living beings, as they can’t be armored the same from head to toe, as they would otherwise lose a lot of mobility. But that’s what living creatures and smaller vehicles have over the bigger, bulkier vehicles, mobility. The speeder from The Empire Strikes Back could run circles around some of the bigger craft, while even the Owlship could possibly do laps around a lot of the bigger entries on this list. Despite the fact that even the bigger vehicles are streamlined in some cases they’re still huge and as result require a lot of power to get into the air, a lot of power to keep going, and are pretty slow when compared to a lot of smaller craft, and the biological creatures whose bodies aren’t as rigid. In battle though size does matter, even if it’s not always the determining factor that people think it is. If that were the case then the Imperials would have crushed the Rebels to a fighter on Hoth. But instead, Luke found a way to use the walkers’ size against them.
It would be interesting to match the firepower of some of these vehicles against one another just to see how they’d fare. Obviously the smaller vessels wouldn’t have much of a chance against the titans on the list, but it’d be interesting to see just who could last the longest. One thing is fairly certain, and that’s the fact that unless Cloud City has defenses that haven’t been revealed yet it’s size wouldn’t matter much.