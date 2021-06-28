A Smallville Animated Series in Development from Two Show Alums

There are bound to be plenty of people who will be able to get excited about a return to Smallville in animated form since there are still plenty of fans of the show that didn’t want to see it go when it did. Just playing devil’s advocate though, it almost feels as though going back to Smallville for any reason, even for an animated version that might take the series in a different direction, is a step backward instead of forward. That’s one opinion, and it might not be a popular one, but seeing as how Superman’s origin has been explored in a few different ways thus far it feels as though it might be time to push forward instead of always taking the time to look back and develop something that might not have been thought up before. Even saying such a thing is a bit tough since there are always different paths to be taken and different ways a story could shake out, so returning to Smallville is bound to be interesting, but the idea is still that things should be moving forward and not continually coming back to one point in time that has been covered in numerous ways.
Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, Clark Kent and Lex Luthor respectively from the show, will be taking on this project and also trying to get the original cast back if they can to take on the roles they helped to make so popular back in the day. It’s hard to believe that Smallville debuted so long ago, but as of now each of the actors has been off doing their own thing for a while, which makes this return to Smallville either kind of confusing or entirely sensible considering that Welling and Rosenbaum were talking about this a while back. The idea of whether it will be a family-friendly animated series or if it will move towards more of an adult feel is tough to say at this time but it does appear as though it might follow the original show, which means it won’t be all fun and games, but it won’t reach the level that Zack Snyder achieved in the Snyder Cut either.
For a good amount of time, Smallville was one of the most loved shows on TV since people have been fans of Superman for generations now and the idea of getting to revisit his origin story in a much more comprehensive way was appealing to a lot of people decades ago. The only downside is that at one point it started to feel more like a different version of one of the many teen shows that were popular a while back, as Clark Kent being portrayed as a young man invited a great deal of angst and emotion that the grown version of Superman didn’t always utilize in the movies. In short, there were times when the show felt more like a teen drama than anything else, even if it was a teen drama with superheroes involved. And the attempted inclusion of other heroes over the course of the show didn’t exactly pan out that well most times, as the idea of including other names in the show might have eventually led to the success of the CW, but at the time it felt a bit forced and kind of cheesy.
One thing to wonder about is how close to the show is this animated series going to run. It’s very possible that it could explore new territory and display new stories that we might not have been privy to with the live-action version, which would be kind of interesting since new stories usually manage to drum up a lot of interest with those that might not have been enthused to see the same old stories being dredged up to use again. But then one has to think if there’s going to be any concern with continuity or if this will just count as a completely separate story that won’t necessarily have to link up with the live-action work that was done many years ago. That kind of stuff is what many fans will be thinking about when this series is fully revealed, and there’s no doubt that many people will find it necessary to comment on this matter.
One voice that won’t be coming back is Allison Mack, thanks to her involvement with a sex trafficking scandal. Her sentence is set to be laid down on June 30th, and it’s fair to say that even if she is able to shake off a lengthy sentence that this project won’t include her since one can only imagine what fans and anyone else would say. But in terms of the animated version of Smallville, it’s interesting to think of how it will go, and it might actually be worth watching.