A Smallville Cast Reunion is Taking Place for Charity

A lot of celebrities are doing plenty of things for charity these days since there’s not a lot of else to do at the moment given that the shutdown is still going on and nothing is running at this time. As Jeremy Dick of TVWeb tells it though a few of the cast members from the show Smallville will be getting together online to answer the winning fan’s questions concerning the show and anything they possibly can about the Superman story. The winner is going to be selected randomly and while people aren’t required to donate to win this it’s easy to assume that those who do manage to donate are going to be thanked in a big way as giving to the well-known Ronald McDonald House is usually something that many people are happy to see. This is largely because the charity has provided housing and free meals to families with children that are in need of life-saving procedures and need assistance. The charity has reportedly had a few ups and downs throughout the years but the hope is that with the ability to speak to a few of the members of the Smallville cast people will be willing to donate in order to better their chances of winning.
For about about a decade Smallville was THE Superman origin story that people wanted to watch since it took the man of steel from his teenage years all the way to when he finally donned the cape, painting Tom Welling as the iconic young man that would one day become the world’s greatest superhero and even picking up Michael Rosenbaum to play the man that would one day become his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor. One could say that it was a time when people were wanting to see a different side of the hero as he grew up and matured over the course of the series and went through things that normal teenagers did, even though he was never normal. The show lasted for a good while and managed to grow a fan base that was loyal and tended to tune in whenever the show was on, plus it managed to help crossovers become a thing since it featured a few guest stars that helped add to the story. Tom Welling and Kristin Kreuk actually attended the crossover in the Arrowverse as well when it occurred, making it just a little more impressive since the whole idea of having multiple heroes in any TV story has been highly appealing for some time. With so many shows and movies that focus only on one hero at a time it’s always been kind of special when two or more heroes show up on the screen together.
While the cast reunion in this case doesn’t sound like it will include everyone it will be including three of the main characters and it will be great for fans that actually want to talk to the actors and ask them any question that comes to mind about the show. There are likely a few people out there that are wanting to know a few things about the program that they didn’t get to find out when it was still on the air and if they haven’t discovered those answers in the past decade then this is a perfect time to ask. Kofi Outlaw of Comic Book has more to say on this. The fact that it’s all for charity is even better since it does show that the celebrities, bored and ready to get back to work as a lot of them are, still have it in them to raise money for a good cause and do something that’s beyond their own cares. It would be interesting to find out if the actors are getting paid anything for this just to have all the facts, not to point fingers or attempt to shame anyone, but to have the knowledge that they are or aren’t being completely altruistic in this endeavor. Chances are that they might very well be taking this on to be seen as decent human beings, which is all and good for their image so long as the charity donations keep rolling in and they’re able to have a nice little Q&A with whoever manages to win the chance to speak with them. All in all it’s just another way to keep the celebrities working and the fans thinking that they’re doing what they can to help out and are looking out for other people. A lot of celebrities have taken to raising money, donating money, and seeing what they can do for others during this time and it’s been uplifting in a big way since it does show that they do care about their fans.
That’s a plus for them as well as the fans since if the admirers weren’t there then a lot of actors would no longer have a purpose. But it’s also great since it shows that some folks haven’t gotten so big that they completely forgot about the fans.