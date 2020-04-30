A Social Distancing Series is Being Developed for Netflix

Social distancing is something that a lot of people are griping about at the moment since for some it’s a bit difficult given that they enjoy being social with others and spending time with people. For introverts life hasn’t changed all that much as we tend to avoid big gatherings as a personal rule and thus the current situation that’s arisen thanks to the pandemic isn’t all that tough. But taking on a project that’s being set up to show how social distancing is affecting people from a societal standpoint and making it a series is something that’s bound to divide a lot of people when it comes to what they think about the idea. The upcoming Netflix show is gearing up to display just what it’s like to practice social distancing and show people the challenges that go with it and the day to day operations that are involved. Some people are likely to think that it’s a good look at how society has changed in the past couple of months while some might state that it’s just not that interesting since it happens to be what we’re living with right now and as a result people don’t want to be reminded that they have to stay away from others for their own safety and the well-being of other people. The Orange Is The New Black team is actually developing the show and had this to say, per Joey Paur of GeekTyrant:
“We feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together. We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another.”
Paur has already stated his own belief that the show is set to highlight something that a lot of people don’t want to have to think about any further since as he and many others have highlighted, we’re already living it and know just what it’s like. That kind of negates the whole need to make a show about it since most people know how to feels to have to communicate with friends and loved ones online and not in person, and the loneliness and awkwardness of it all might still be setting in, but these aren’t always treasured moments at this time. Instead social distancing is taking a heavy toll on some people and simply becoming an annoyance to others that continually have to hear about it. Some would definitely argue that human beings are meant to be social creatures, and they’re right to be fair, most people do better in life when they have support that they can call on at times to help them out, or a shoulder they can lean or cry on. People usually are better off with a support group that is there to help them out at times, and in the current pandemic that’s just not as possible. With everyone that doesn’t have an essential job staying at home, social distancing is, at this time, a daily part of our lives that a lot of people don’t want to be reminded about.
Will it turn into a successful show? Probably, as this is Netflix we’re talking about and their original series usually end up being pretty popular with a lot of people for various reasons and it’s not like the network has really ever failed to pick up on a social cue such as this. Peter White of Deadline has more to say on this. Will people criticize it? Most definitely since right now a lot of people really aren’t into the whole social distancing idea since too many folks have cabin fever and are fed up with the government telling them what to do. Whether that will impact the ability of the show to reach the people or not will be interesting to find out since there are likely to be more people like Paur out there that just don’t want to keep hearing about how we need to keep away from each other continually and will possibly tell others to grow up and deal with the way things are rather than feel the need to glorify it or highlight this new aspect of life. For some it’s the frustration of knowing that we can’t do much about it while for others it’s likely to be an intriguing show. We’ll have to wait and see.