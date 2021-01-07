A Star Wars Meets Predator Fan Film Featuring Bossk

If you were hoping to see the Predator then you’re in for a bit of disappointment since the big, ugly bugger isn’t the star of this fan film, but the plot of the first Predator movie certainly is, and it uses Bossk, one of the more notable bounty hunters from the Star Wars galaxy, as the hunter that’s actively taking down and taking out the Rebels in this clip. The odd thing about it is thinking that Bossk is that good at hiding. But then again, it does make sense that a bounty hunter that’s been around as long as he has would be skilled enough to hide from a bunch of Rebels that might look tough, but aren’t ready for someone of Bossk’s skill and experience. This is a character that hunts Wookies for sport after all and is credited, in many ways, with training Boba Fett as he grew into a bounty hunter. Bossk often gets a bad reputation for being one of the biggest and most ungainly-looking characters in Star Wars, but the truth is that he’s one of the deadliest until he comes up against someone that’s even tougher than he is. For instance, Chewbacca could likely rip the Trandoshan’s arms and legs off if he felt the need, but it’s easy to think that Bossk isn’t going to mess with the Wookie unless he has every possible advantage.
But being chased through the jungle, with a young woman bound in cuffs, and tearing down a section of jungle with blasterfire, those are elements that belong to the Predator movie, as does the idea of seeking out information that’s vital to the Rebels. The creators of this fan film did a good job in following the blueprint of the Predator movie, and it’s definitely interesting to see how deadly Bossk can really be since the only other time we really get to see this is in the animated version where there’s no blood or excessive violence really allowed. But this fan film gets by on the implied violence since it doesn’t go too much into the full-on violence that Bossk is known so well for in the comics. It’s amazing that we haven’t been able to see him in the movies a little more, or that he wouldn’t have shown up any further in The Mandalorian, considering the nature of the show. Maybe we’ll get to see him a little more as time goes on, providing of course he wasn’t one of those that were taken out early in season 1.
Imagining Bossk taking on a group of Rebels for a bounty is kind of interesting to be certain, but the fact that the Trandoshan had a plant in their midst is even more intriguing since it shows a level of intelligence that a lot of fans might not think that Bossk possesses, which is funny since as a bounty hunter one really does need to be somewhat intelligent and most definitely cunning. There’s a reason why the Trandoshan has lasted so long after all, and it’s not just because he’s one of the more resourceful and nastiest hunters in the business, but that does help. It can’t be said enough that Bossk has taken on and taken out Wookies, creatures that are immensely powerful and also quite resourceful. This alone makes him one of the deadliest hunters in the known galaxy, with only a few people that could possibly top him in such a way that might make him look like a novice. For instance, Bossk wouldn’t last long against a trained Jedi or Sith, with or without a lightsaber. He also might not last too long against other opponents that are just as skilled if not more skilled than he is at unarmed combat, since a fight between Bossk and Boba Fett might actually be a pretty good one. But this fan film did capture the idea that Bossk is quite deadly and that he’s a skilled hunter that knows how to track and dispatch his prey in a very efficient manner.
The Predator-style setting and action of this movie were pretty cool since it set things up quite nicely and made it appear that there might be a final showdown, but of course, that was kind of shut down simply because Bossk isn’t really interested in a stand-up fight when it comes to collecting bounties. He wants to get in, get the job done, and get out, much as any hunter would want to. But seeing him meet up with Boba was also nice since it indicates that they’d still be on good enough terms to talk with one another and might even team up at one point for a particularly tough bounty. Of course, anything could happen if either one of them decided not to share.