A Supercut of Jackie Chan Jumping Over Things

One might think that Jackie Chan had springs in his legs instead of muscle, but the fact is that the guy has been in great shape for most of his life and the idea that everything he does is effortless is both right and wrong. It’s accurate since he practices these moves over and over and in the process has managed to hurt himself more than a few times since the injuries he’s accumulated over the course of his life have been many and it’s fair to say that he’s suffered for all of them at one point or another. He’s broken many bones over the course of his career but while he does have many injuries to his name, he hasn’t broken ‘every bone’ in his body as some might like to claim. The fact is that he’s taken on most of his stunts during his career and as a result, he has managed to get himself hurt a time or two on a lot of movies and as a result, his reputation has grown for being a guy that likes to do things himself. But the finished product is usually so smooth that it looks effortless and doesn’t give one the impression that he might have had a bit of trouble landing the stunt in the first place. The outtakes from some of his movies bring this point into focus a bit more since it’s then easy to see how he does get a bit messed up after certain stunts that don’t go right the first time.
Jackie Chan jumping over things appreciation post. pic.twitter.com/XZTBSIgvLq
— dailyL (@dailylaney) April 7, 2021
At times this can halt filming since the reality is that Jackie, awesome as he is, still had to take time to heal since the human body only heals so quickly, even if there are ways to accelerate the process a bit. But watching his movies has always been a lot of fun since it’s not just the fight scenes that people love to watch, but the way that Jackie movies and the manner in which he uses everything around him to his best advantage. Even then accidents do happen as he’s been struck more than once and found it difficult to land exactly as he wants to when performing certain stunts, such as diving through the opening in a ladder or even waving a weapon in the air. Things tend to happen even when stunts are prepared, practiced and made as safe as possible. This is something that a lot of people in the stunt business have figured out since plenty of stunt people have been injured and a few have lost their lives while pursuing their profession. It’s obviously something Jackie understands since he’s been at it for decades and has done amazingly well in many different movies.
His jumping abilities are well known, but they’re not always perfect since it’s easy to miss a step here and there at times since it did happen in Rush Hour as the outtakes have shown. It’s very easy to be impressed by Jackie Chan and everything he’s done, and looking at the outtakes doesn’t take anything away from it since all this does is remind people that he is human and that like everyone else, he has to practice the things he does. But once he gets them down it does appear to flow in an effortless manner that’s easy to be inspired and amazed by since he looks as though he could do such things all day and not suffer a single misstep. Given that the man is in his 60s now one would think that he would be over and done with when it comes to stunts. But there’s a likely possibility that he’ll still do a few things here and there, perhaps nothing as dangerous as he did decades ago, but probably something that would still make a lot of people say ‘wow’. Just watching Jackie is the kind of thing that perks a lot of people right up since some wish they could move that easily, some are simply impressed, and some want to know if that’s Jackie doing the moves all on his own or if there’s something helping him, or perhaps a bit of trickery with CGI. Well, the last one is easy since back in the day CGI would have been non-existent. But otherwise, it’s all Jackie since he’s just that good and has been performing for a long time.
It’s debatable to say that his movies are the stuff of legend, but Jackie on his own is definitely a legend since watching him in any movie he’s been in is simply impressive. Even in a movie such as The Foreigner, where he didn’t perform as many stunts, was great since it not only proves that he can still perform a worthwhile fight scene, but that he can act as well without saying all that much.