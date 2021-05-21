A Third Psych Movie is Going to Happen at Peacock

Some people will likely wonder why another Psych movie is happening while others will be overjoyed to hear it since this time around it’s going to center on Gus and his wedding to Selene, but as one can imagine without reading the synopsis, something is going to happen to make this a chaotic scene that will end up being the main thrust of the movie and make it clear that the idea is to make things as crazy as possible in order to keep the attention of the fans. Much like many shows, Psych has had to rely on its own set of gimmicks and tricks to keep people watching, and obviously it’s worked over the years since people are still going to tune in to Peacock to see what else is coming. The movie is bound to be just as nuts as the show and the other two movies before it and will undoubtedly entertain those that have been following the show for so long. It sounds as though plenty of the cast is returning, so it’s fair to think that fans should be quite satisfied with what they see since keeping everyone together, as much as possible anyway, has been one of the reasons why the show and the movies have done so well. One has to wonder when the Psych train is going to finally end, but as of now, it’s easy to state that people are going to be on it for as long as it’s willing to go. The show is fairly silly and the movies have followed suit in keeping roughly the same idea going as they’ve continued to show Gus and Shawn as individuals that are somehow able to detect and solve various problems, even if Shawn isn’t psychic but is highly observant and, well, kind of a goof.
It’s easy to wonder when Psych is going to find a natural ending point if such a thing is meant to happen since somehow the show managed to last for a while and then turn itself into a movie and then two movies and now three. Some would say that this is just natural progression while others would be wondering how in the world this happened since the show was kind of ridiculous and the movies are along the same line. But in the world of entertainment, it’s kind of obvious that people enjoy the ridiculous since there are plenty of shows and movies out there that embrace this level of absurdity, and to be fair, there’s something for everyone. But with the revelation that Shawn isn’t really psychic and the fact that the guys will both be married at some point, it almost feels as though it should be moving on or finding another gear to keep going since right now it feels like a lot of the same with only a few minor differences that have come along. To certain, there has been character development and the story has been pushed forward over the years, but at the same time it’s still easy to wonder when things are finally going to be wrapped up, and if fans are going to let this happen without raising a huge stink about it. As it’s been seen in recent years, fans aren’t willing to take the cancellation of some shows lying down since they’ll form a petition and cause all kinds of ruckus when trying to get their favorite show to come back.
So far that’s not the case with Psych since the third movie should be another fix for the fans that will be headed for release eventually. How fans react to the third movie might be kind of telling though since if people do happen to like it then there’s a chance that there might be another one coming, but if they don’t, then the future of Psych might be up in the air. Right now there’s not a lot of doubt that Psych fans will end up liking the movie since the first two have managed to appease the fans, so it’s very likely that the third will do the same. If anyone could have imagined that the show would reach this far and continue on for this long, especially in movie form, they likely would have been called crazy or at least given an odd look many years ago, especially since at one point there were folks that thought that Psych was a show that wouldn’t last for longer than a season or two. To think that it’s become this popular is definitely in defiance of what anyone might have said back then. If there is another movie, and there’s nothing saying there aren’t plans at this time, then it’s going to be a challenge to keep things going no doubt. As of now though, there are plenty of people that are ready to see what comes next.