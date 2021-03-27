A Time To Kill Sequel TV Series Coming to HBO Max

Not everyone would expect to see a big star like Matthew McConaughey return to a role once it had gone to a series as the sequel to A Time to Kill is going to be doing on HBO Max, but looking back and remembering that this was the movie that helped his career to surge forward it’s kind of uplifting to see. A Time for Mercy will show the return of Jake Brigance, but considering how much time has passed it has to be assumed that this will be factored into the series in order to explain Brigance’s life and how long he’s been at his career. The story is one that a lot of people might be interested in since it’s about the case of a 16-year old boy being charged with the death of a local deputy. As with A Time To Kill, people want swift and decisive justice, but as it’s been seen in more than a few court cases in the movies and on TV, swift justice is often the worst type since it doesn’t tend to lead to anything other than a troubling and morally bankrupt conclusion that only causes more problems. That could be seen in A Time To Kill, when Samuel L. Jackson, playing the part of a father seeking justice for his 10-year old daughter, kills the two men that were responsible.
For those that don’t remember the story, the two men beat, raped, and nearly killed the young girl, so it’s pretty easy to assume what lengths many parents would be willing to go to in order to seek justice in any way they possibly could. When race is added into the mix the story tends to become even more difficult given that while justice is meant for everyone, there are those unfortunate times when justice appears to lean heavily towards one side and ignores the other. During the movie, it was seen that race played a huge part in the story since the inclusion of the Ku Klux Klan and the continued persistence of Brigance made it clear that neither side was going to fold up and go away, though it didn’t help that Brigance’s client, the grieving father, was more than a little mistrustful of his lawyer. Basing things around skin color tends to muddy things up quite a bit when it comes to trusting people, as many movies have shown, and as life has proved on more than one occasion. This trend could easily continue in the series as in several parts of the nation the animosity that we see in pop culture is, unfortunately, all too real to this day.
But seeing McConaughey take on this role once again will be comforting in a way since having to adjust to a new face in the role wouldn’t be too hard, but it’s still great to see some sort of continuity. Now if only Oliver Platt and Sandra Bullock would return it would be even better, but having McConaughey is definitely good enough if he’s the only person that’s going to come back. Taking into consideration how long it’s been between the movie and this upcoming series it’s fair to assume that a number of things are going to change and that whatever the fallout was from the movie will have either blown over or been stewing all this time, which could mean that it’s still bubbling just beneath the surface and is waiting to explode once again. Seeing how things are in the country at this time it wouldn’t be too surprising if the show decided to mirror the events and feelings that have been going around in order to gain a bit of realism that the show might need to really impress those that it’s aiming for. With the feeling that many will watch simply because McConaughey is returning it’s easy to say that the series could be an instant hit simply because of his style of acting and the talent that he brings to just about anything he does. Matthew has, for many years now, been the type of guy that can make his way on screen and speak a few lines that will get people on his side. Even in movies that didn’t really do much of anything he’s still remembered in a fond manner since he has a manner that works for a great number of people regardless of the character he’s playing.
This series is definitely coming out at the right time with everything that’s been happening in the world at this point, and will no doubt be one of the many programs that will warrant discussion and how it correlates with the real world. Apart from that, it will no doubt be a pleasant sight for many fans to see McConaughey in a familiar role.