A Walking Tall TV Reboot is on With Charlotte Flair

Pro Wrestlers becoming actors has been a thing for longer than people recall since there have been a few big names that have done this and managed to make their mark in Hollywood just as they did in the squared circle. Hulk Hogan attempted to do this decades ago with No Holds Barred, Dwayne Johnson has built a Hollywood career as he stepped away from the ring after a while, John Cena has made a serious go of it, as have others such as The Miz, Randy Orton, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dolph Ziggler, and many others. The allure of finding success outside of the ring has become a popular pursuit over the years and it’s spread to several superstars that have attempted to make a name for themselves on the big or small screen. Not every attempt has been successful obviously, but Charlotte Flair, who is currently a big name in the business, might be able to add her name to the list of success stories if the new version of Walking Tall that she’ll be starring in is able to attract viewers in a big way. A lot of people probably remember Dwayne Johnson taking on this role in 2004 as Chris Vaughn, which was quite different from the original Walking Tall that was based on the life of Sheriff Buford Pusser but still managed to get the same point across.
This time around it sounds as though the story will be taking place in Tucson, Arizona where Charlotte will be portraying an officer of the law that’s had enough of the lawlessness in her town and ends up going full vigilante in order to root out the problems that are plaguing her home. The word is that the USA network will be featuring this 2-hour movie as a special that could possibly become something more if enough viewers tune in to see what it’s all about, but without getting too far ahead of ourselves, let’s say that Charlotte has a good chance of impressing the right people if her acting is on point and the action is performed in a manner that gets the fans asking for more. A few WWE stars have managed to get themselves seen on the big or small screen and have hesitated to go back after their first appearance considering that things didn’t exactly go the way they were expecting. One reason this might happen is that acting in the ring isn’t quite the same as acting on a set, though some might argue that it is. The level of acting that’s needed is a little greater for a movie or a TV show, and while some individuals can make this transition seamlessly, others might find it a little difficult.
That might be the only thing that could possibly derail this attempt, but if Charlotte proves to be one of the more skillful individuals to come out of the WWE then it could possibly lead to something else if there are enough people that are interested in seeing it. One thing about WWE wrestlers is that some of them are quite talented when it comes to acting and don’t have that hard of a time transitioning from their own area of expertise to the small or big screen. It might take one show, or movie, or two, but eventually, a lot of them do manage to get into the groove and find their niche. Of course the most popular among them is Dwayne Johnson, but others such as the Big Show and even Triple H did manage to try their hand a couple of times and made something work well enough that they’ll be remembered for it. The Walking Tall story is one that’s been around for a long time now and has had more than one adaptation to it, so there’s no doubt that it’s bound to be appealing in some manner since it does feel as though there will be someone costarring in the movie along with Charlotte that can either be seen as a goofy sidekick, a part that Johnny Knoxville played in the 2004 version, or just someone that’s there to help from time to time. However it happens it’s likely that there will be enough people who will pay attention to it to make the effort worth it.
As of right now, it doesn’t appear that there’s any set date for the project to start up, but the fact that it’s being mentioned at this point does make it clear that the project will be happening eventually. Until there’s more word on the movie there’s not much else to say, but one can easily imagine that those in charge will be putting the story together as quickly as they can in order to start filming at some point. Until then, we’ll just wait and see what will happen.