A Waterworld Sequel Series is Coming to Television

It would be amazing to see how many people actually remember Waterworld and how enthused they would be to see it come back as a streaming series instead of another movie. In a way, it does make sense considering that the movie wasn’t as great as people thought it was going to be, but there was a story there that was actually quite impressive, it was likely just ahead of its time and didn’t have the kind of technology that could have made it into the blockbuster it tried to be. But starting up a series 20 years after the original movie sounds like a necessity since casting for this series is bound to be something that will be kind of difficult to think about since it’s not likely that any of the cast members are going to come back unless we’re very lucky and can see them for a cameo or something. But it does feel that 20 years into the future that the Mariner, as he was known in the book adaptation, would still be living off the sea and keeping his own company since the look of uncertainty that crossed his face in the movie near the end was enough to make it clear that he wasn’t comfortable on land.
That’s another thing that makes sense considering that on a good day the land doesn’t move in a way that humans can perceive it. It if does then the hope is that it won’t move in a violent or unwanted manner since most people agree that land needs to remain stable most times in order to make people feel secure. The open sea however is a different matter since even at rest, the oceans are always in motion. It’s fair to say that this would be just as tough to shoot as a series as it was as a movie, even with CGI, since apart from the issue of realism with CGI, there’s the idea of the location and where to shoot to give the best feeling of a world that’s covered in mostly water. Plus, the idea that there might be dry land elsewhere in the world would likely be a part of the series that would be kind of interesting to consider.
Waterworld was, unfortunately very underwhelming when it came to the scope that it was supposed to encompass, partially because the science didn’t really support the idea that went into its creation, but largely because it simply didn’t do well at the box office. I stand by my words though, it was a great story that needed a lot better representation and perhaps something else that might have allowed it to pack the punch it really needed to be an effective blockbuster. It had a great cast and a sound story that should have helped it along, but at the same time, it fumbled along the way either due to poor writing or the fact that it was made into a movie that resembled a comic book thanks to the cartoon-like villains and the way that parts of the movie were presented. It’s understandable how something like paper, or shelving, or even a jar of dirt, would be an oddity to those that had been living on the surface of the water their whole life, especially since whatever came to the surface might be taken as a blessing or a curse.
But the ridiculous nature of some parts of this movie were kind of great in a way as well since it indicated that the flooding of the world was sudden and that those who survived were somehow incapable of remembering a world before and passing it on. This is almost along the same lines as the group of kids in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, one can’t figure out how religion started without a strong base, or how life on the water would eschew any of the teachings that might have come before. There’s likely an explanation for it and a lot of people would love to hear this, but what people might come to expect and what might happen could be very different things. One can guess that when the series does manage to surface that it will be a bit of a shock to a lot of people.
It’s been stated that Waterworld does have a home already but at this time no one has been made aware of which site it will show up on. The big hope, in this case, is that when it does show up that it will take on a slightly harder edge and bring back the main characters, since this is the plan, and really dig into the idea of the world being covered in water. There have to be a few other dry spots, or perhaps in 20 years, the waters will have started to recede. Who knows?