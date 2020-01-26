A Witcher Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix

There’s not much known about the upcoming movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, except that it will be anime, it will occur between seasons 1 and 2, and it’s already been given the green light so it’s likely that it might start up soon enough. In that case the information should hopefully come pouring in within the next several months since the plan appears to be to insert this movie into the timeline to showcase a different threat to Geralt’s world and enrich the surroundings just a little more. It’s not certain just who is going to show up in the movie apart from Geralt and maybe a few other key characters, or if the original actors will be taking on the voice roles of those featured in the picture. Right now as Ryan Scott of MovieWeb shows all we really have to go on is the fact that it is coming and that fans of The Witcher are likely going to want to watch it in order to make certain that they’re not missing out on anything. The big hope is that everything will fit together nicely when all is said and done, and there’s a good chance it will since Lauren Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, who worked on season 1, will be taking on the anime project as well.
So far the arrival of The Witcher on Netflix has been met with a great deal of approval and a desire to see more as the first season ended in a way that people were likely expecting, even if they wanted to see further developments that might better explain the overall practice of skipping between different times in the show. After all we got to see a bit of Geralt’s past, a bit of Yennefer’s, and then what was happening in Cintra before it fell to Nilfgaard. There was a great deal of material covered in the first season that is only hinted at in the books, such as the battle of Sodden, where the mages were thoroughly thrashed by Nilfgaard and one of their own no less. Jaskier also featured heavily into parts of the show despite the fact that in the books he’s matured quite a bit more than the character shown to the audience is still making his way as a bard, or trying to, and hasn’t yet gained any great renown. The conflicts that are still raging on as of the end of season 1 are felt within the books quite easily as they’re a point of contention that keeps every kingdom on edge and ready to defend itself as needs be. And of course into this constant struggle wades Geralt, who’s attempting to make a living by killing unnatural monsters for coin while also attempting to remain apart from the overall troubles of the lands he travels through. It doesn’t always work obviously but he does try. Nick Schager of Entertainment Weekly has done a full recap of every episode if you’re interested in learning more.
People that knew nothing or next to nothing about The Witcher have tuned in for the first season and after to learn more about the strange but compelling individual and those that tend to gravitate around him as his life continues to take one disturbing turn after another. From his time spent among mages such as Triss and Yennefer to his meeting with Ciri, who will eventually become his student and a big part of his destiny, Geralt has managed to capture the attention of many a viewer, particularly those that happened to enjoy the bath scene that has been the basis behind quite a few articles in the recent past. The story itself is one that feels kind of harder than many, as though there’s an edge beneath what we can see that will cut deeply if it’s ever fully unleashed. With this new movie it could be that we’ll see beneath the veneer that has already been presented, or it could be that there will be more riddles and confusion that needs to be sorted out by the time it’s been watched by many of the no doubt eager fans that are awaiting its arrival. If it is going to rest between seasons 1 and 2 though it’s going to need to be pushed a little quicker since if there’s any indication that season 2 will be coming out around the same time season 1 did, then we could see The Witcher return sometime around the end of the year.
That might sound like a long ways off yet since we’re still in January, but guaranteed the year goes by quickly when one is trying to peruse as much as they can about a subject or simply trying to pass the time while waiting for their favorite show. Hopefully we’ll see this movie soon and will be given something entertaining that will help lead into season 2 and give us even more to talk about. Jon Fingas of Engadget has more to say on this particular subject.