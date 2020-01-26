Home
Movies
A Witcher Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix

A Witcher Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix

2 mins ago

Witcher

There’s not much known about the upcoming movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, except that it will be anime, it will occur between seasons 1 and 2, and it’s already been given the green light so it’s likely that it might start up soon enough. In that case the information should hopefully come pouring in within the next several months since the plan appears to be to insert this movie into the timeline to showcase a different threat to Geralt’s world and enrich the surroundings just a little more. It’s not certain just who is going to show up in the movie apart from Geralt and maybe a few other key characters, or if the original actors will be taking on the voice roles of those featured in the picture. Right now as Ryan Scott of MovieWeb shows all we really have to go on is the fact that it is coming and that fans of The Witcher are likely going to want to watch it in order to make certain that they’re not missing out on anything. The big hope is that everything will fit together nicely when all is said and done, and there’s a good chance it will since Lauren Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, who worked on season 1, will be taking on the anime project as well.

So far the arrival of The Witcher on Netflix has been met with a great deal of approval and a desire to see more as the first season ended in a way that people were likely expecting, even if they wanted to see further developments that might better explain the overall practice of skipping between different times in the show. After all we got to see a bit of Geralt’s past, a bit of Yennefer’s, and then what was happening in Cintra before it fell to Nilfgaard. There was a great deal of material covered in the first season that is only hinted at in the books, such as the battle of Sodden, where the mages were thoroughly thrashed by Nilfgaard and one of their own no less. Jaskier also featured heavily into parts of the show despite the fact that in the books he’s matured quite a bit more than the character shown to the audience is still making his way as a bard, or trying to, and hasn’t yet gained any great renown. The conflicts that are still raging on as of the end of season 1 are felt within the books quite easily as they’re a point of contention that keeps every kingdom on edge and ready to defend itself as needs be. And of course into this constant struggle wades Geralt, who’s attempting to make a living by killing unnatural monsters for coin while also attempting to remain apart from the overall troubles of the lands he travels through. It doesn’t always work obviously but he does try. Nick Schager of Entertainment Weekly has done a full recap of every episode if you’re interested in learning more.

People that knew nothing or next to nothing about The Witcher have tuned in for the first season and after to learn more about the strange but compelling individual and those that tend to gravitate around him as his life continues to take one disturbing turn after another. From his time spent among mages such as Triss and Yennefer to his meeting with Ciri, who will eventually become his student and a big part of his destiny, Geralt has managed to capture the attention of many a viewer, particularly those that happened to enjoy the bath scene that has been the basis behind quite a few articles in the recent past. The story itself is one that feels kind of harder than many, as though there’s an edge beneath what we can see that will cut deeply if it’s ever fully unleashed. With this new movie it could be that we’ll see beneath the veneer that has already been presented, or it could be that there will be more riddles and confusion that needs to be sorted out by the time it’s been watched by many of the no doubt eager fans that are awaiting its arrival. If it is going to rest between seasons 1 and 2 though it’s going to need to be pushed a little quicker since if there’s any indication that season 2 will be coming out around the same time season 1 did, then we could see The Witcher return sometime around the end of the year.

That might sound like a long ways off yet since we’re still in January, but guaranteed the year goes by quickly when one is trying to peruse as much as they can about a subject or simply trying to pass the time while waiting for their favorite show. Hopefully we’ll see this movie soon and will be given something entertaining that will help lead into season 2 and give us even more to talk about. Jon Fingas of Engadget has more to say on this particular subject.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Reason Brent Spiner Came Back as Data for Star Trek: Picard
Red Hulk
Five Marvel Characters that Need to Appear in The Thunderbolts Show
Bojack Horseman
What We Learned from the BoJack Horseman Season 6 Trailer
Emergence
Why the Show Emergence Deserves Another Season
Witcher
A Witcher Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix
Why Isn’t Huge Weaving Returning As Agent Smith in Matrix 4?
Why We’ll Be Watching The Beastie Boys Documentary
Theory Says Finn Used the Force in The Last Jedi: Do You Agree?
Josephine Skriver
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Josephine Skriver
Gubler
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matthew Gray Gubler
Daniel Henney
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Daniel Henney
Chadwick Boseman is Unhappy With the Black Panther Franchise
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3