Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Five Things You Don’t Know About Bold and the Beautiful’s Aaron D. Spears

Five Things You Don’t Know About Bold and the Beautiful’s Aaron D. Spears

2 mins ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans are more than a little bit shocked to hear the news that the very popular Aaron D. Spears has been taken off contract with the show, and that Justin will not be back. Well, he might be back, but he might only be back on a recurring basis. We aren’t sure how these things work, to be quite honest. However, he’s a man who makes a lot of things work well around here, and we are down for it. We know that there is so much that might happen, but we also want to know more about the man who is no longer part of the series as a regular cast member. We love Justin, and we love his dynamic with Bill, so this is a little bit crushing for us.

Bold is Not His Only Soap

This is a man who has a primary role on a major soap, but did you know this is not his original soap role? In fact, Aaron D. Spears was a man who spent some serious time in Salem for a while. He is a man who liked to enjoy himself when he was part of the Days of Our Lives cast playing the role of Lt. Raines, and that suited him. He’s good in certain roles, and those roles are being intimidating and amazing. We love that about him, to be quite honest.

He’s A Guest Star, Too

The good news is that if the show does drop him down to a guest appearance role only, he knows a thing or two about making successful guest appearances. It turns out that he is a man who is doing all he can to get through to those who love him. He’s been a guest star on so many shows that we all know and love to watch. He spent some time working on NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, Everybody Loves Raymond, Bones, and many more. He’s a man who can take on any role, which is why shows on the primetime circuit love to have him around. He can make you believe anything he wants you to believe.

He Loves his CoStars

One thing that’s hard not to love about him is that he gets really into what people are doing around him. He loves the people he works with. He loves the people he gets to spend time with and those that come onto the show just for a few days. He is always filling up his Instagram feed with those who mean the most to him, and that’s a situation that does work well for him.

He Likes Soccer

He is a man who loves soccer, and we think that his kids play. He’s got some photos on his Instagram page of himself with his family, and they seem to have a very big love of the sport. We see photos of his son playing, him on the sidelines, and his family watching them succeed. He also seems to have a very big respect for the sport and how it can help kids who need something to focus on in their lives. This makes us love him even just a little bit more than we already did, if that is possible.

He is a Family Man

We don’t want to sound at all partial, but we do love a family man. We love that they are who they are, and we love that they are the best of the best. He’s a man who loves to post photos of his family with sweet captions in his Instagram page, and we love that about him. They seem to spend a lot of quality time together, and that’s something that you can’t take lightly. Family time is the best time, and it’s also the time that works out when you don’t have anything else you’d rather be doing. We love when men and women make time for their family and seem to respect them and love them for what they are. It makes us feel good and happy, and he’s a man who brings that solidly to the table as best he can. It’s good stuff.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Top Ten TV Villains of the Decade
Hot and Heavy
10 Things You Didn’t Know about TLC’s Hot & Heavy
Netflix Will Spend over $17 Billion on New Shows and Movies in 2020
Russia May Have Their Own Super Powered Kids in Stranger Things
Incredible Avatar 2 Fan Trailer Gets Us Pumped for the Real One
This is Darth Vader as Voiced by Frank Costanza
The Reason Will Smith Waited So Long to Make Another Bad Boys
Is The Terminator a Sci-Fi Film or a Horror Film?
The Biggest Names not in the WWE Hall of Fame
Brandon Gomes
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brandon Gomes
Warner Bros. Is Using AI To Help Decide Which Movies to Make
Alex Kompo
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alex Kompothecras
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3