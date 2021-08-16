Aaron Kwok is a name that may not be familiar to many Americans, but in Hong Kong and other parts of the world, Aaron is a megastar. The talented singer has been doing his thing for well over 30 years, and he has accomplished a lot during that time. Although it’s been quite some time since Aaron released any music, he has continued to keep the creative juices flowing. In recent years, he has become focused on his acting career and he’s racked up a total of 75 acting credits (this includes several projects that have not yet been released). Not only has Aaron already done a lot, but he still has a lot more that he hopes to do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Aaron Kwok.
1. He Started His Career As A Dancer
These days, most people know Aaron for his work as an actor and a singer, but some people don’t realize that those aren’t the only things he’s done within the entertainment industry. When he started his career, he was actually a background dancer. Even though he didn’t have any formal training, things really started to take off for him.
2. He’s A Proud Girl Dad
Aaron and his wife, Moka Fan, have been married since 2017 and they have two beautiful daughters together. Although there was once a time when Aaron really wanted a son, his feelings have changed. He told 8 Days, “After becoming a father, I don’t think like that anymore. When I knew that I was going to have a daughter, seeing her being born, and watching her slowly grow up… Having a daughter is really different. They’ll run over to stick to you and kiss you, which is very touching”. Aaron also added that he doesn’t plan to have any more children after seeing how difficult his wife’s second pregnancy was.
3. He Loves Cars
For some people, the phrase “fast and furious” is more than just the title of a movie franchise – it’s actually a way of life. Aaron is one of those people. He has always loved sports cars and he’s been able to build up quite the collection over the years. He’s also a big fan of car racing.
4. He Has A Guinness World Record
Not only is Aaron is a successful performer, but he is also a world record holder which isn’t something a lot of people can say. In 2008, Aaron set the Guinness World Record for the largest revolving stage which was measured at 10m x 9.44m. Not only did he set the record, but he created the category.
5. He Likes Giving Back To Others
Aaron has always been serious about doing what he can to give back to the community. In 2000, he founded the Aaron Kwok International Charity Foundation. Although the organization appears to be active, we weren’t able to find an official website for it.
6. He Used To Work As A Cleaner
Like many other people in the entertainment industry, Aaron worked several odd jobs before his career really began to take off. In an interview with Today, Aaron said, “As I had no experience with any type of work at that time, all I could do was manual labour. Interestingly, there was a classmate whose family owned a cleaning company. During our summer vacations, there were a lot of vacancies for cleaners and so he looked to us, his classmates, for help”.
7. He’s Serious About Fitness
Staying in shape is something that has always been important to Aaron and it’s also what has allowed him to put on high-energy performances for so long. Exercise is a major part of his regular routine and he likes to work out every day. He told Options the Edge, he typically does 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of all-around strength training.
8. He’s A Race Horse Owner
Fast cars aren’t the only thing Aaron enjoys. About 10 years ago, he also got into horse racing and even purchased some horses of his own and is part of the Hong Kong Jockey Club. While it doesn’t appear that Aaron has ever participated in the races, he loves watching.
9. He Loves Fashion
No matter what Aaron is doing, you can bet that he’s always going to look his best. He has a great sense of style and loves being able to express himself through his clothing. Fashion has also played a big role in his career as an entertainer and he has shown that he can pull off a variety of looks.
10. He’s Always Looking For Ways To Improve
One of the reasons Aaron has been so successful is because he has never gotten complacent. During his interview with Options the Edge he said, “Even though I have a lot of achievements, I tell myself it’s not enough. I give myself a lot of space to improve. That’s why I think, don’t look back, just look forward in your life, work, everything. This is part of Longines. The attitude. I will keep moving forward and keep doing something different. Something that I’ve never done before.”