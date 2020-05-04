In most cases, marrying a celebrity is an automatic ticket to the spotlight. This is especially true if the celebrity you’re married to is also on a reality TV show. That has certainly been the case for Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers. Since the couple married in 2018, Phypers has been featured in several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Of course, any time a real housewife ties the knot, a lot of speculation is sure to follow. Fans can’t help but want to know more, and Aaron Phypers is no exception. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Aaron Phypers.
1. He Was An Aspiring Actor
Long before he stepped onto the scene of RHOBH, Aaron was trying to get in front of other cameras. He was an aspiring actor who appeared in a couple of short film projects between 2009 and 2011. Unfortunately, his career never really gained any traction and it doesn’t look like he’s interested in acting anymore.
2. Denise Richards Isn’t His First Famous Wife
Aaron Phypers must seriously have a thing for housewives. He was married to Nicollette Sheridan, who had a main role on Desperate Housewives, from 2015 to 2018. Ironically, Aaron and Nicollette spent more of their marriage separated than they did together. They filed for separation just six months after being married.
3. He Doesn’t Always Appreciate His Wife’s Comments
Denise Richards is very open about her relationship with Aaron. In fact, she never hesitates to let viewers inside some of their personal business. Most notably, she has made several comments to insinuate that her husband is well endowed. Although lots of men would be flattered by this, Aaron is actually a little bit embarrassed by some of the things his wife says.
4. He Met Denise At Work
When Aaron and Denise got together, one of the first things most people wanted to know was how they met. If you were hoping for a romantic love story, this isn’t it. When Denise described how she and Aaron met, she simply said, “So, I met him at his center doing DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of thing. Then, one time we had sex in one of his rooms. We’ve been inseparable ever since.”
5. He Supports His Wife’s Reality TV Aspirations
For some people, dating a person whose on a reality TV show can be challenging. After all, having cameras follow your personal life isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time. But Aaron has been a good sport about the whole thing. He may not always agree with the things Denise says on TV, but he’s still supportive of her reality TV opportunity. A source close to the couple told People, “He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality.”
6. He Owns A Healing Center
What Aaron does for work has been a common theme since he and Denise got together. Lots of viewers are unclear about what exactly it is that he does. Aaron’s line of work is definitely confusing, so it’s easy to understand why people are still a little lost. He is the founder of a ‘healing club’ called Quantum 360. According to the business’ website, the clinic offers different services to help improve people’s physical health and appearance.
7. He Doesn’t Have Any Children
Aaron has yet to have any children, and it’s unclear whether or not he and Denise plan to have any together. But while he may not have any biological children, he is a step father to Denise’s three children: Eloise, Sam, and Lola.
8. His Engagement Was Low Key
Aaron and Denise began dating in 2017 and after a while it was clear that they would eventually get married. Although they share lots of aspects of their personal lives with viewers of RHOBH, they decided to take a more private route when it came to their engagement. The couple got engaged fairly quietly and announced their marriage soon after.
9. People Have Accused Him Of Being A Gold Digger
Since Aaron and Denise have been married, quite a few viewers have expressed concern that Aaron is simply with Denise because of her money. Apparently, some people think that marrying rich women and using them is just his ‘thing’. However, both Aaron and Denise seem to be happy in their relationship and there’s no evidence that proves he’s using her in any way.
10. He Has A Motorcycle
Aaron is definitely the kind of guy who doesn’t mind getting his hands a little dirty. He loves outdoor activities like skiing and hiking, but nothing compares to his love for riding his motorcycle. In 2019, Denise bought him a new motorcycle as an early birthday gift.