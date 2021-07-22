For well over a decade, Aaron Tveit has been leaving people in awe with his impressive acting skills. Known for being able to move seamlessly between the screen and the stage, Aaron is the kind of actor who can do it all. No matter what kind of role he’s cast in, he always brings his characters to life in ways that are incredibly captivating. Many people will recognize him from being in shows such as Gossip Girl and Graceland. Recently, he was also cast in Hulu’s American Horror Stories. Even though he’s been in the industry for a while, Aaron has never stopped challenging himself, and that’s something all of his fans appreciate. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Aaron Tveit.
1. He’s From New York
Aaron was born and raised in a town in New York called Middletown which is about an hour and 45 minutes outside of the city. The town has a population of fewer than 30,000 people and Aaron is one of the most famous people to ever call it home. There is even a street in Middletown named after him.
2. He Plays A Couple Of Instruments
There are lots of people who may know that Aaron has a great singing voice, but what many don’t know is that he can also play the French horn. What’s even more impressive is the fact that he learned to play the violin when he was just four years old. It’s unclear how often he plays either instrument today.
3. He Played Sports In High School
There are lots of actors who have only been focused on performing for their entire lives, but acting isn’t the only interest Aaron has. Sports have also played a major role in his life and he played golf, soccer, and basketball during high school. Even though his competitive days are over, he still loves to play golf in his free time.
4. He’s Been On Broadway
There are lots of on-screen actors who can say they have theater experience, but not all of them can say they’ve been on Broadway. Aaron Tveit can proudly say he’s had both experiences. In fact, his theater career has been just as (if not more) successful than his on-screen career. He has been in several Broadway productions including Wicked and Next to Normal.
5. He’s Won Several Awards
In the entertainment industry, the success of a person’s career is mostly determined by whether or not they’ve ever won any awards. On top of that, people who win major awards are more likely to get access to certain opportunities. Aaron’s hard work has earned him quite a few accolades over the years and he’s also been nominated for a Grammy and a Tony.
6. He Follows An Almost Vegan Diet
Health and wellness have always been important to Aaron, and he’s found that eliminated certain things from his diet is what works best for him. During an interview with GQ, Aaron said, “I don’t wanna say a plant-based vegan, because I still do eat a minimal amount of animal protein—but I’d like to say I’m, like, 90 percent plant-based”.
7. He Comes From A Supportive Family
Aaron doesn’t come from a family with a history in the entertainment industry, but they have still always been very supportive of his decision to pursue a career in the arts. This has allowed him to explore his interests without feeling pressure to do things to make other people happy.
8. He Would Love To Work With Cillian Murphy
Aaron has gotten to work with lots of big names over the years, but there are still some people he would love to add to the list. When asked if there was someone he hopes to work with, Aaron told V Man, “I think Cillian Murphy is my favorite on-camera actor. I would love to do something on-camera with him”.
9. He Auditioned For Glee
Finn Hudson is easily one of the most memorable characters from the TV series Glee. Lots of people don’t know that Aaron was actually in the running for the part. While talking to Broadway World he shared that he auditioned. He added, “I had a great audition, and they wanted me to screen-test. When you screen-test for a pilot, you negotiate your contract right there, which could possibly be the next seven years of your life. But at that point, even though I saw the potential that Glee was going to be a huge hit, I couldn’t walk away from Catch Me If You Can or Next to Normal.” The role ultimately went to the late Cory Monteith.
10. He’s A Private Person
There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who love sharing their personal moments with the world, but Aaron has never been one of them. Aaron has been very private throughout his career and has expressed that he prefers not to discuss his personal life in interviews.