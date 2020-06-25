Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Abbey Lee Kershaw

Abbey Lee Kershaw has had a very impressive career. In fact, she’s had three impressive careers. She has found success as an actress, a singer, and a model. However, for the last few years, acting has been at the top of her priority list. She made her major on screen appearance in the 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road. At the time, she didn’t have any real acting training of experience, but her natural talent proved to be more than enough. Now, with more opportunities coming her way, Abbey is really making her mark. She will appear in the upcoming HBO series, Lovecraft County which was created by Jordan Peele.  Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Abbey Lee Kershaw.

1. She Says There’s No Comparison Between Acting And Modeling

After spending much of her career as a professional model, Abbey decided to transition into acting. Although both professions require a lot of time in front of a camera, she says that they really aren’t comparable. She says, “I modelled [sic] in a big way for a long time, so it’s always going to be a part of who I am. But it’s not like I moved from modelling [sic] to acting: there’s no relation between them. They are just completely different things.”

2. She Knows That Modeling Isn’t Sustainable

Abbey’s looks have made her lots of money over the years, but she understands that getting paid for being good looking doesn’t want to have longevity. She told The Guardian, “You are so disposable as a model, there is no security in it and you don’t really believe people actually care about you.”

3. All Of Her Tattoos Have A Personal Story

Abbey’s tattoos have gotten her lots of attention over the course of her career, and they’re all special to her. Although some of the tattoos themselves are kind of random, many of them were done by close friends of hers. Abbey hopes to get more tattoos in the future.

4. She Has Lots Of Ideas For Her Dream Role

Even though she’s only been in the acting world for a few years, Abbey already has her sights set on the future. She knows exactly what kinds of roles she would like to play. Abbey says she would be interested in portraying a witch, and elf, and drug addict, and a prisoners — not all of those things at the same time of course.

5. She’s Not Big On Making Plans

We’ve all been taught about the importance of planning for the future, but that’s one particular theory that Abbey doesn’t really subscribe to. She doesn’t consider herself a planner and instead likes to take opportunities as they come to her. This laid back approach can definitely help make her career less stressful.

6. She’s Not Really Into Social Media

Most actors feel the need to be active on social media if for no other reason than to market what they have going on. However, Abbey’s Instagram page only has one post. She says, “I don’t think social media feels good and I don’t think it makes anyone who uses it feel good. I am yet to witness someone scroll through their Instagram and have some warm f**king fuzzy feeling. I think most people feel like shit when they look at it. For a moment there I thought it was a really great way of sharing, but I don’t think it appears like that anymore..”

7. She Likes To Draw

Abbey is a creative person to her core which is why she has dabbled in almost every form of the arts. She loves expressing herself in as many ways possible, and has developed many interests as a result. On top of modeling, acting, and singing, Abbey also loves to draw.

8. She’s Modeled For Kanye West

There aren’t too many models who can say Kanye West has shouted them out in a song, but Abbey Lee Kershaw is one of the few on the list. He mentioned Abbey in the song 2010 song “Christian Dior Denim Flow“. She also modeled in Kanye’s first fashion show.

9. There Are Certain Roles She Has No Interest In Playing

Despite being relatively new on the acting scene, Abbey has already set some boundaries with the types of roles she isn’t willing to play. She says, “I don’t have interest in being in rom coms or playing just an average girl next door. To be honest, I’d rather not waste my time.”

10. She Loves The Ocean

Abbey loves lots of different things, but one of her favorites is the ocean. There’s almost nothing better than being able to sit by the water and unwind. Any time she’s living or staying in an area near the ocean, she always makes it a point to go spend time on the beach.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


