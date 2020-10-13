10 Things You Didn’t Know about Abby Rao

Don’t feel too bad if you don’t recognize the name Abby Rao. She’s not a household name. She’s not a celebrity or a politician, but she is a TikTok star who has gained a large following over the course of her ‘internet career’ in 2020. She’s not someone everyone will recognize unless they are in a certain demographic, but that’s all right. She’s being talked about more and more, so we thought it might be time to get to know her a little more. Who is she? What is she all about? What kind of things made her internet famous with the younger crowd? We have all of that right here for you.
1. She’s 22
We have no idea when she was born, but we know that she is 22 in 2020. Whether she turned 22 this year or will turn 23 at some point before 2021 arrives is not information we are privy to, but does it really matter specifically at this point? She’s old enough to be an adult but young enough to still have a lot of life to live.
2. She’s Got a House
There are things called content houses that are all the rage right now. While we might not understand how they work or, well, anything about them, we know that they are houses in which a series of influencers move into or keep a room in, they film content, they share one another’s work, and they use one another’s followers to gain more of their own. She’s got a house of her own, and it’s called The Clubhouse.
3. She Founded the Clubhouse
Back to the content house situation again. She’s not only living in a house, she’s the founder of one. Well, she’s the co-founder of Clubhouse. She and another influencer decided to start one of their own, and it seems to be working all right for them at the moment. She and Daisy Keech, who was part of another content house not too long ago, are working together on this one.
4. She’s Got a Lot of Followers
And we really do mean a lot. She’s got more than a million on TikTok, but it’s her Instagram page that is quite impressive. She’s got more than 2 million people following along on her journey via Instagram, and that is huge. Some of the most famous, biggest content creators around don’t have that many followers on the IG.
5. She Dated Another Internet Star
His name is RiceGum. We are certain that’s not his birth name, but that’s what he goes by on the internet. Either way, they dated and broke up in the same year (2019) and they seemed quite serious. However, she said that she still loved him after the split, but that they wanted different things in life.
6. Her Ex Said Nasty Things
When he was asked about their split, he did not do what his ex did. She took the high road and said nothing negative about him, but he didn’t do the same thing. He said it all went down because she was not supportive of him. She was hurt by his words and statements, and she posted a video online that said she didn’t call him out at all – ever – about the way he mentally broke her down or the horrible way he treated her. Well, now we know. Though, we do appreciate her class at first.
7. She’s From the South
Before she was living in the Southern California area, she came from Louisiana. She worked herself through school at the local Texas Roadhouse, and life was not nearly the same thing it is now for her. She did her own thing even then, but it’s clear to us that this life is much better for her.
8. She’s a Good Friend
Her friends speak very highly of her. They call her amazing and supportive and all kinds of wonderful things that are just as flattering as you can imagine, and we think that she probably appreciates that very much. She seems like a nice girl, and we hope she stays that way despite her growing fame.
9. She Made a Poor Choice
No one is perfect, and no one is going to pretend like they are. She did something that she’s probably not super proud of right now, but it’s not the worst thing in the world. It’s not great, but we are sure there are worse things. She got her ex-boyfriend’s name tattooed on her body. By on her body, we mean inside her lower lip. That had to hurt, and it didn’t work out, and it wasn’t even his real name. Now she’s stuck with a tattoo that says “Rice” inside her mouth.
10. She’s Worked Before
Before becoming internet famous, she had a completely different job. She was a cosmetologist, and we are not shocked. She’s always flawless, so we just aren’t surprised.