10 Things You Didn’t Know about Abby Roberts

If you aren’t familiar with the name Abby Roberts, perhaps we should tell you she is ‘that makeup girl from TikTok,’ as she so famously refers to herself on all of her social media channels. Yes, that is her. She’s the girl with the makeup, and now you know precisely who she is. She’s famous because she is exceptionally talented as a makeup artist, and so many people in the world know who she is as a result. However, if you don’t know much about her – or you don’t know anything about her – we can change the game for you.
1. She is Young
Abby Roberts is a teenager. You might be asking yourself how a teenager has become a famous makeup artist, and the answer is that she’s just that good. Roberts was born on July 29, 2001, in England. She grew up with her parents and her little sister, Charlotte, who is also a blogger and social media influencer.
2. She Has Been Doing Makeup For a Long Time
It was 2013 when she began featuring her own makeup designs on her social media channels. Let’s be very clear about the fact that she was only 11 at the time. She had months to go before her 12th birthday would arrive, and she was already becoming famous online for her amazing makeup techniques.
3. She is Famous Thanks to James Charles
She was already well-known, but her fame really shot into a different realm back in August 2018 when she was featured on one of James Charles’ sister takeovers. This happened on Instagram, and things just went crazy for her after that.
4. She Grew Up in Leeds
It was mentioned before that she grew up in England. She was born and raised in Leeds, which is in West Yorkshire. These days, she is living and working in London. She seems to enjoy the time she’s had there, but we have a feeling she’s not going to stick around much longer doing the London thing.
5. She Was in a Relationship
She and a young man by the name of Noen Eubanks were together for some time. They made their relationship with one another public, but they ultimately broke up during the fall of 2020. She posted a little note to let her followers know that she did not break up with him, nor him with her, but that the fact that they could not travel due to lockdowns in so many places, they just agreed to no longer be a couple. He is US-based and she’s in London, after all.
6. She’s Coming to Los Angeles
Abby Roberts is ready to make a change in her life, and that change means she’s coming to the states. She’s moving to LA to pursue her makeup career, and she might have some very exciting projects on her side when she gets here.
7. She Pretends to Be American
She’s honest about it, though. She’s made it very clear that since she works with partners with so many American brands when she works, she always markets herself to a more American crowd. She usually just markets herself as American from the beginning, though she never acts like she’s not from England.
8. She’s Not into Drama
The world knows that she really grew her fame when she was doing some work alongside James Charles, who has had some bad press in recent months. Some young women have said that he’s into grooming them and the allegations that are coming his way from these young women are certainly shocking. When Abby Roberts was asked about it, she simply said that she does not involve herself in anything that has nothing to do with her.
9. She’s Private
Abby Roberts is a star with millions of fans and followers, but she is also very good at keeping her private life to herself. She doesn’t share too much about her personal life with the world, though she does try to stay as relatable as possible to her fans. She makes it clear she’s in this business for the work and not for the intrusion into her own personal situations.
10. She is Learning the Guitar
Being musically inclined is not a gift that everyone has. Some people are born with it. Some can be taught, and others cannot. She is someone who is learning to play the guitar, which tells us she is either musically inclined or she is someone who can learn anything as she goes. Either way, it sounds like fun.