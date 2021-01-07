To lots of people, the idea of trying to find someone to marry on a reality show sounds completely ridiculous, however, to Abigail Heringer, it sounds like a great opportunity. As one of the contestants on season 25 of The Bachelor, Abigail is looking to settle down with TV’s most eligible bachelor, Matt James. Even though it’s still very early in the season, Abigail has already gotten lots of attention – both from Matt and Bachelor fans. Of course, things can change, but at the moment it looks like Abigail could very likely end up being the women who steals Matt James’ heart. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Abigail Heringer.
1. She Is From Oregon
Abilgail was born and raised in the Portland area and she is very proud of her pacific northwest roots. As far as we can tell, she still lives in Portland. If Abigail were to get the final rose, however, she would likely have to move to New York City to be closer to Matt.
2. She Loves To Travel
Life is all about having experiences and Abigail is doing her best to make sure she has as many as possible. She loves visiting new places ands he’s been fortunate to get the opportunity to travel. Some of the countries she’s visited include France England. Abigail has also done a good amount of traveling within the United States.
3. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
As a native of Portland, Abigail has always been someone who appreciates the beauty of her natural surroundings. She loves spending time outdoors and is always up for a good adventure. Whether it be hiking, boating, or swimming she likes to stay as close to nature as possible.
4. She Was Born Deaf
During the first episode of The Bachelor, Abigail revealed that she was born totally deaf. This makes her the first deaf person to ever compete on the show. Her sister was also born with a hearing impairment. Both Abigail and her sister have since gotten cochlear implants. Abigail’s presence on the show is a major moment for the hearing impaired community. It’s not ever day that people from the community are represented in major TV shows. Although her hearing won’t be a major part of her journey on the show, just her being on TV is an important moment.
5. She Is Family Oriented
Abigail hasn’t started her own family yet, but she’s already got a great foundation. She has solid relationships with her parents and her sister and she loves spending as much time with them as she possibly can. Being a person who is all about family is probably something Matt will find appealing.
6. She Doesn’t Believe In Love At First Sight
Being on a show like The Bachelor essentially means that people have to be okay with potentially committing to someone in a very small time frame. The fact that Abigail doesn’t believe in love at first sight is a bit ironic because being on The Bachelor won’t give her much time to actually get to know Matt.
7. She Studied Finance
Abigail is more than just a cute face and an awesome personality, she’s also got the smarts to back it up. She attended Linfield College in Oregon where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. She is currently working as a client financial analyst for a company called the Opus Agency.
8. She Loves Golf
Abigail is an avid golfer. When the weather is nice, she loves hitting the course with her grandparents. Hopefully Matt enjoys the sport too because it would give them something fun to enjoy together. It’s unclear whether or not Abigail has ever played golf at a competitive level.
9. She Has A Massive Social Media Following
Many of the women who appear on The Bachelor eventually go on to become social media influencers, and that already looks like it’s going to be the case for Abigail. At the moment, she has 101,000 followers on Instagram. We don’t know how many followers she had before the show aired, but there’s a good chance that number has greatly increased since the premiere.
10. The Bachelor Is Her First Time On TV
Becoming a reality star was never something that Abigail saw herself doing. In fact, she simply decided to do the show because she was sick of the experiences she was having trying to meet guys on dating apps. She wanted to step outside of her comfort zone and hopefully find the right person for her. With that being said, The Bachelor is the only TV experience she has.