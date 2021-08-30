“About Love”, A Short Film Featuring Jay-Z And Beyoncé, To Debut In September

The love story between Beyonce and Jay-Z is one for the books. The two are as powerful individually as they are together. While the exact date of their meeting is not known, Beyonce once revealed that the pair met when they were in their late teens. Between 2001 and 2003, it was unclear whether the couple was dating, but they did give their fans some amazing hits including the all-time favorite, ’03 Bonnie and Clyde’. By 2004, it was clear that Jay-Z and Beyonce were a thing when stepped onto the red carpet together at the VMAs. Since then, the public has seen the couple through their private marriage, the birth of their first child, Blue Ivy and her sibling twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyonce’s groundbreaking album, Lemonade, and renewal of their vows.
More than the incredible family Beyonce and Jay-Z have managed to build is their individual contributions to the industry. Both Beyonce and Jay-Z’s work ethics are unmatched. When she’s not embracing Africa through her music, Beyonce is making the world a better place through BeyGOOD, and nurturing younger careers like those of Chloe and Halle. When she’s not making us dance and sweat it out at her concert, Beyonce’s making history by being the first black woman to headline Coachella, and making us dance some more. When she’s not giving us films that make us explore our inner selves, she’s partnering with Adidas to expand her Ivy Park collection. A lot has been said about Beyonce, but the one thing we cannot take away from her is the hardworking spirit she embodies.
Beyonce’s work ethic has been subject to praise by her backup vocalist Montina Cooper, who said: “ She works hard. When you guys see a show, just know that every day that we’ve rehearsed, she’s gone in before us and left after us. And we’re working 14 to 16-hour days. Because she’s creative, it never stops. She’s up! But she’s not just up, she’s in it. She’s present. And she knows everything. She knows the names of the lights, and it’s just a level of excellence that cannot be compared to any that I’ve ever experienced. You can’t work for her and not be inspired.” Similarly, Ashley Everett, who has danced beside Beyonce for more than a decade, said: “ She’s a really really hard worker. That girl be working so hard. She will slave until she’s happy with the finished product, and she’s always trying to outdo herself. It puts another drive in me to always keep pushing myself further and to the next level like she does.”
Jay-Z’s business acumen, on the other hand, is something to be equally admired. From his humble beginnings in Marcy Projects, the rapper rose to never-before-seen levels of success. In 2019, Forbes named him rap’s first self-made billionaire, estimating his earnings at $1 Billion, a figure that has since increased, given the sale of tidal and partnership with LVMH. Early this year, it was revealed that LVMH acquired a 50% stake in Armand de Brignac. A Tiffany campaign is therefore strategic on his part, given that LVMH acquired the retailer back in January.
‘About Love’, And An Ode To ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s
Adapted from a Truman Garcia Capote novel that bears the same name, Breakfast at Tiffany’s was originally released in 1961, with Audrey Hepburn as the lead. In the film, Hepburn plays Holly Golightly, a restaurant and café lover, who falls in love with a starving writer. The film became very successful, landing itself five Academy nominations, and eventually being preserved in the National Film Registry. Heidi Cara, who viewed the film and loved it, had this to say about it: “ Personally, I love this movie. Yes, Holly is a high-dollar escort and Paul is a struggling writer with a married sugar mama paying his bills. Holly is a free spirit just trying to make it in the world. She never really had anything stable. It’s two damaged people making bad choices in New York City in the early ’60s that find each other in their messed up lives and in the end, find love.”
In Beyonce and Jay-Z’s recent campaign for the LVMH-run Tiffany & Co., Beyonce channels her inner Hepburn, spotting an all-black dress that flatters her curves. More noticeable than Beyonce’s contours is the Tiffany Yellow Diamond she’s seen wearing. The 128.54-carat cut, brilliantly brought to life by George Frederick Kunz was first discovered in 1878. Its place of rest is the Tiffany & Co. flagship store in Midtown Manhattan. By spotting the glorified piece, Beyonce made history by becoming the first black woman to wear the yellow diamond. The precious jewelry has only been worn by three other women; socialite Mary Whitehouse, Lady Gaga, and Audrey Hepburn herself.
The campaign, dubbed ‘About Love’, just as the name suggests, is aimed at celebrating love. It is but the tip of the iceberg. In September, a short film that features Beyonce singing ‘Moon River’ from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, will be released on the retailer’s official website. The retailer, happy to be working with music’s first couple, had this to say through its Vice President of Product & Communications, Alexandre Arnault; “Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”
It’s clear that, for the Carters, the only way to go from here is the top. They are already in their own lane. Through the years, Jay-Z has given us nuggets to live by. It’s all hidden in ‘The Story of O.j’, ‘Entrepreneur’, ‘Roc Boys’ ( And The Winner Is), and many more of his songs. The formula is right before our eyes. With a little ambition, who knows what we can become? The legendary rapper’s work is done. Having successfully transitioned from the streets to the boardroom, it’s only a matter of time before he unleashes yet another clean-cut deal. After all, by virtue of being a Roc Boy and having the baddest woman by his side, he will always get it from the ground. The rest of us can get it when he’s around, or go get our own with his lyrics as motivation. For now, however, the winner is…Hov!