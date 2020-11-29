Actor Careers That Were Transformed by The MCU (Other than Robert Downey Jr.)

There are plenty of people willing to argue the point over whether or not the MCU really transformed anyone’s career since those such as Robert Downey Jr. were already famous for quite a few roles and might have been able to continue onward without taking on the part that they had in the Marvel universe. But anyone stating this is forgetting that as good of an actor as RDJ and the rest of the cast have proven to be, the very act of taking on a role in the MCU still transformed them in a way that would have been lacking had they never said yes. So RDJ’s career was transformed since he gained a humongous fanbase that, like it or not, he did not have until he became Tony Stark/Iron Man. The same can be said of every person on this list since they’re all respected actors and have done several things in their careers that are worth noting, but being pushed forward as a superhero is something that a lot of actors simply can’t say they’ve done and a lot of them will either condemn since they think of it as beneath them or will be jealous of because they said no to the offer.
In any case, the MCU has transformed the careers of everyone that it’s managed to snag for its ongoing narrative.
Chris Evans
Chris obviously had his time in the Marvel universe before the MCU was formed since he did play Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in The Fantastic Four in the 2000s. He was allowed to be cocky, arrogant, and show his jerk side in a big way since that was the character. But the sudden switch to Steve Rogers/Captain America was one that a lot of people embraced since seeing Evans as the good guy that had a strong moral code and a never say die attitude was something that people apparently liked quite a bit more and were willing to rally around. It’s hard to say what will happen now that it’s over and done with, but for the duration, he was widely accepted as one of the most popular heroes on the team.
Chris Hemsworth
Not a lot of people knew about Hemsworth before he became the Norse god of thunder, but plenty of people are still willing to point out that while he fit the Marvel role quite nicely, there are still quite a few differences between Marvel’s version and the original Norse version that has been in existence for quite a while. Putting that aside though, Hemsworth did bring a very forceful persona to the screen that was fun to watch since he gave a much more Viking feel to the god of thunder with his desire to do battle so often. He’s evolved quite a bit from the first appearance on screen, as has Hemsworth.
Elizabeth Olsen
From being a little-known actress to being one of the most popular members of the team and possibly one of the most powerful, considering what she did to Thanos in Endgame, Elizabeth has certainly shown herself to be a valued asset to the Avengers. What her future will look like in the MCU is hard to say since she’ll be showing up in the next Doctor Strange movie, and possibly in other movies along the way. But from being known only because of her twin sisters to her current status as one of the best and most revered members of the team, she’s certainly done well for herself and has shown why she’s one of those that the MCU was wise to develop.
Scarlett Johansson
Yes, she was a very well-known actress before her time in the MCU. But it was kind of a treat to see her introduced in Iron Man 2 anyway, and it was even better when she was seen to be the tough as hell spy that she turned out to be. Since then she’s been kind of downplayed in the eyes of some, and her solo movie is still something that people feel has come too late to really capitalize on her fame, but if people are thinking that then her fame was superficial, to begin with. The truth of it is that she’s still a popular character and someone whose career was taken to a different height by playing a strong role within the movies.
Chris Pratt
It’s hard to see this guy as being Andy from Parks and Recreation any longer since Pratt has been involved with the MCU for long enough that Starlord has really taken off and has become a fairly major part of the franchise. His character is a bit of a goof at times and is still incredibly naive and even childish now and again, but he still has enough pull in the MCU that he’s become an important character that people enjoy.
Yes, the MCU HAS transformed a few careers.