Adam Driver Returns as Kylo Ren in Undercover Boss

It might be fair to agree that Kylo Ren is likely the worst boss that anyone can think of, at least recently. Some might go ahead and say that they’d rather elect Kylo than Trump for another term, hey there are those people out there that would say that Kylo might be better, but all in all he’s not exactly the most stable leader that’s ever come along and he’s proven it more than once. When it comes to Undercover Boss though, one of the most staged shows in the history of ‘reality TV’, it’s easy to think that it would be a disaster in the current Star Wars universe. Remember when General Hux tried to caution Kylo against taking up too much time and effort on Luke Skywalker? Kylo Force pushed him into the wall of the ship without a second’s warning. Recall when he found out that Rey had escaped his custody, he lit up the interrogation room with a furious temper tantrum that was obvious for several yards away as two stormtroopers decided that it wasn’t a good time to continue their patrol as they pulled an about face and walked the other way. Yeah, it’s very fair to say that Kylo Ren is the epitome of a bad boss since emotion is the one thing he can’t really get under control. Ilana Kaplan of Rolling Stone has more to say on this subject.
This SNL skit is just more proof that the character never really connected with anyone since all in all to Kylo the people that served the First Order were subordinates, one and all. The only one that he ever looked up to and subsequently killed was Supreme Leader Snoke, and obviously his admiration of Snoke only extended so far. But imagine Kylo trying to pass as an intern and attempting to just ‘let things go’ in order to keep his cover. It doesn’t sound as though it would work all that well since he’s bound to get his feeling wounded over the slightest thing, especially when it happens to be inconsequential and something he could possibly just let pass. That could be why he’s one of the best characters in the new trilogy but also one of the most laughable since there’s never been a character just like him in the past that would go off and starting hacking away with his lightsaber in a genuine fit of rage when things don’t go his way. Even Anakin had a reason for going postal on the Tusken Raiders when he took on an entire tribe and cut them down like wheat. His mother had just died at the hands of the Tusken’s and he wanted revenge. As un-PC as that is it’s still a pretty valid reason for a lot of people to get behind as far as the story goes.
Getting back to the Undercover Boss angle though, it’s hard to think that anyone would believe that such a show is real since even if a boss was made to be completely unrecognizable there’s still the idea of ‘where’s the boss?’ when a new person is brought on the crew and the boss is nowhere to be found. Plus, come on, lights, camera, action, if a person can’t figure out that this is staged, that most workplaces aren’t accustomed to having film crews on hand for a new hire, then it’s likely that the average IQ is dropping like a stone. Tiffany White of In Touch Weekly has something to add to this discussion. It’s true that Undercover Boss might manage to shine a light on a few things here and there that might need to be changes in a business. But the idea that no one knows who this new person is, or can’t guess, is kind of laughable in a very sarcastic manner. It would be even worse with Kylo Ren thanks to his temper tantrums as the skit shows since he’s not known for being a very patient leader and any changes that might need to be made to the First Order would likely come by force rather than from any acute understanding that he might gain from time spent among the interns. That’s kind of an interesting idea to have interns in the First Order since obviously things haven’t gone quite that deep in the movies since all we see are stormtroopers of various design and officers and commanders that are in charge of the ships and different crews. Maybe the interns are those that work in clerical and are basically the worker drones that keep things running at the most basic of levels, since otherwise a lot of the First Order appears to be involved in warfare and whatever other aspects are needed to keep the rest of the galaxy in line.
But Kylo Ren as a boss, huh boy, that sounds like a nightmare scenario waiting to happen.