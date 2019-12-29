10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chef Adam Glick

Bravo TV gave its viewers one punch of a television show featuring a whole new concept, Below Deck. The show is a hit and has a spinoff, Below Deck Mediterranean and another one on the way. Below Deck Mediterranean has been airing since 2016, and its cast power is fantastic. Among the show’s stars, the yacht’s chef, Adam Glick is one with the most unique personas. He is usually calm and laid back, showing his excellent skills when donning an apron in the kitchen. If you are impressed by Chef Adam Glick, then hang on as we take you through ten things you probably did not know about him.
1. Early Life
According to his website, he was born in New Mexico, in the United States of America and has one sibling, a sister. They soon moved out and stayed in several states in the country and even lived overseas for some time. The constant travelling seemed to spike the adventure bug in him as he got exposed to different cultures and different places as he grew. He also spent some time in California, which he fits into his gimmick of a laid back California surfer.
2. Education
On the show, Glick comes off as a humorous person, cracking jokes and generally having a cool dude attitude. Something that may astound you with this cool dude is that he is well learned. For his tertiary education, he attended the University of California. He, however, did not graduate at the institution as he dropped out after two years when the culinary bug bit him. He went down south to attend The Art Institute of California in San Diego to pursue a career in culinary arts. He later on graduated with a bachelor’s degree in culinary management.
3. Cooking, His Lifelong Dream
For most people, they have a touch with what they love as kids. The exposure sets the stage for them to explore their love and develop it into their hobby as they show how talented they are in handling their object of affection. The same rings true for Chef Adam Glick as he got his inspiration to venture into culinary when he was young. It came courtesy of his frequent travels with his family and the subsequent exposure to different cultures, of which food is a crucial component. Looking at his skills, we can see he is living his dream.
4. Professional Venture
After making the move to San Diego, he graduated and set for the professional world to make a mark for himself. According to his bio on Bravo, he worked in some of San Diego’s finest restaurants gaining immense experience to lift him professionally. Some of the restaurants under his resume include the La Valencia Hotel, Bertrand and the University Club. With the experience from these fine restaurants, he made the big plunge to yachts.
5. The Chef’s Hobbies
Knowing that he is good at cooking, you already know that one of his hobbies is being in the kitchen, bringing the best out of his art. Aside from cooking, he is also a well-known surfer. He takes the hobby so serious that he has the stereotypical surfer attitude of a laid back guy. You can check on his social media handles where he engages in surfing anytime he is in the California waters or elsewhere where he can hope on his board. He is also an avid traveler and has a camping van to streamline his many adventures.
6. Venture In Front Of The Cameras
At the moment, Adam is all good in front of the cameras showcasing how calm he is during the filming of his latest projects. He ventured into television in 2013 as a competitor on Cutthroat Kitchen, on the episode, Wing It. Ever since he has transitioned well into reality TV with Below Deck Mediterranean being his primary project. He also shoots short cooking videos that he shares on his social media pages.
7. His Social Media Presence
Glick is quite active on social media with handles on popular platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. H e has a decent following on Instagram with over 175000 followers. On his handle, he lets his fans into his personal life showing his cooking skills, surfing stints and also a thing or two on his travelling escapades. If you want to know more about him, go to your favorite social media platform and click the follow button.
8. His Relationships
Despite being quite open with his fans on his personal life, one thing that cannot be put together is his relationships. He was at one time linked to his co-star Malia. He claims they met before the show and were in a physical relationship as from reports from Married Divorce. Malia refuted this claims though she puts that they are close friends. His relationship status is still unknown.
9. Charity Work
One thing many of Chef Adam Glick’s fans talk about is his kindness. His kindness is evident in his charity work, especially in the surfing community. He was a boy scout, and this helped him know the importance of being a helping hand in society. He teaches kids surfing and also has surfing therapy sessions.
10. Love For Animals
Glick is also an animal lover, a fact that he is proud of as evident in interviews and even on his social media pages. He recently adopted an abandoned dog that he named Tex. They seem to have a friendly bond as they travel together, and Adam speaks of how he misses him when they are far apart.
Conclusion
Chef Adam Glick is one of the standout characters in Below Deck Mediterranean. He is popular with the fans of the show due to his demeanour and also his prowess in the kitchen where he is a fantastic cook. Above are some of the ten things you may not have known about this cool character. You can catch him in the coming episodes of Below Deck Med or from his Instagram and Facebook pages.