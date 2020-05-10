Since making his acting debut 30 years ago, Adam James has earned dozens of acting credits for his film, TV, radio, and, stage work. The London based actor has played all sorts of roles from prime ministers to doctors. Most of his work has been in British productions, but has worked on some American projects including an appearance on the show Law & Order: Los Angeles. It’s not easy to maintain longevity in the entertainment industry, but through hard work and dedication, Adam James continues to make it happen. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Adam James.
1. His Wife Used To Be An Actress
Adam James married Victoria Shalet in 2015. Shalet was a well-known actor in England for her role in as Harmony Parker in the show The Queen’s Nose. However, she ultimately decided to walk away from acting to pursue other interests. Victoria said, “From the age of six I was acting, but I got to my early twenties and realised my heart just wasn’t in it. Then I had some therapy myself and it really did make me re-evaluate what I wanted from life. I did a foundation year in counselling and knew I wanted to take it further. ”
2. He Was A Tottenham Fan Growing Up
Football (soccer) is arguably the most popular sport in English. Growing up, Adam loved to watch the sport and was a huge Tottenham fan. However, as an adult he lost interest and said he is no longer a football fan although he will catch a game from time to time when he can.
3. He Studied At The Guildhall School Of Music And Drama
Talent is an important factor to a person’s success, but preparation is always the secret ingredient. Adam prepared himself to have a strong acting career by studying at The Guildhall School Of Music And Drama which is located in London.
4. Jon Pertwee Is His Godfather
Having someone to look up to is always a good thing – especially when the person you look up to has the same career you hope to have one day. Luckily for Adam James, one of the people he looked up to the most was his godfather, Jon Pertwee. As a successful actor, Pertwee appeared in several well-known British productions, including Dr. Who.
5. He’s A Father
Acting may be his career, but being a father is his most important job. Adam and his wife have one son together. He also has an older daughter named Daisy from a previous relationship. When he isn’t busy working, Adam loves to spend his free time hanging out with his family.
6. He Also Does Voice Overs
If you’r familiar with Adam’s on screen work, you may be surprised to know that he’s also a voice actor. Although COVID-19 has changed the work landscape for a lot of people, Adam has set up a recording studio at home so he can continue to work.
7. He Likes Taking Pictures
Thanks to camera phones, taking pictures is easier than ever before. Not everyone has a good eye for taking picture, though. Luckily for Adam, he has a good eye for capturing a good moment. He may not consider himself to be a photographer, but pictures show that he’s got some skill.
8. He Loves Exploring The Outdoors
There’s nothing better than getting outside and enjoying some fresh air and this is something Adam James understands. Adam likes spend time outdoors. He enjoys things like going on hikes and bike rides with his family. When the weather is warm, you can even catch him at the beach.
9. He’s Been In Commercials
One of the best ways to find success in the entertainment industry is to be open to working on different types of projects. Adam James’ long resume is mostly made up of film TV appearances, but he’s also done some commercials over the years. Over the years, he’s worked with major brands such as Philips, HSBC, and Nutella.
10. He’s Mastered The American Accent
Adam James was born and raised in England, but like lots of other European actors he’s had to learn how to switch up his accent in order to find international success. James has been able to successful master an American accent. He’s gotten so good that some people may not even be aware of the fact that he’s British.