10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adam Ray

Fans of comedy know precisely who Adam Ray really is. He’s a guy with a quick wit and a great sense of humor, but you kind of have to be that guy if you’re going into the comedy world as a profession. He’s made quite a name for himself telling jokes, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. It’s time America gets to know him for who he is outside of his jokes and his witty banter. Here’s everything you didn’t know you needed to know about Adam Ray.
1. He Always Loved Entertainment
Even as a little boy, he knew he would be in the entertainment business in some capacity. He loved the idea of movies and telling stories, and he loved comedy. He would watch movies with his family growing up and just know that one day he’d have something to do with this industry. He wasn’t wrong.
2. He’s from Seattle
He’s a Pacific Northwesterner. He grew up in Seattle, which does make for some cloudy, rainy days. Despite the lack of good weather and sunshine, he managed to stay funny and focused on his career. His high school friends and classmates knew him as the class clown, which probably happens a lot when people are going to turn into comedians.
3. He Does it All
In addition to being a funny man, he also works as an actor, a voice actor, a television actor, and a man who works alongside some of the funniest women in the world. Hello, Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock. He knew as a child he’d get into the entertainment industry, but we can’t imagine he had any idea just how big he’d be in it.
4. He’s a Nice Guy
In addition to being overwhelmingly hilarious and funny, he’s also a man who is very nice. Some people expect comedians to be a little bit standoffish, judgmental, or just plain mean, but he’s not. He’s not an unhappy guy. Other people who know him well describe him as just being happy and really nice. It’s a handful of good qualities right there.
5. He’s Got One Favorite Moment
It happened back in 2019. He was able to play in the Celebrity All-Star NBA game, and he’s not sure how he’s going to top that moment. With the NBA’s popularity rating falling regularly in 2021, he might just have the opportunity to do it again, if we had to guess. They have to make some changes or they’re going to continue to lose viewers, and adding some funny people and great celebrities to the mix might just work out for them.
6. He’s Charitable
Adam Ray is the kind of guy who likes to give back, and that’s why he is so involved in a program called Northwest Harvest. Essentially, he works really hard to ensure that people who might not otherwise have food on their tables are given the opportunity to have a healthy meal, and there is nothing more important.
7. He Loves Making People Laugh
He doesn’t just do it because it’s his job. For as long as he can remember, he’s been someone who has chased laughter. He chases it to the point that he can find a way to make people laugh no matter what. Whether it’s by impersonating someone or by telling a stupid joke, he can do it – and he loves it. He has passion for what he’s doing.
8. He’s Friends with Melissa McCarthy
Do you know that they’ve worked together three times on movies? He’s been part of three projects with her, and it’s led to a fun friendship. They text one another. She’s done podcasts with him. They’ve even hung out in Australia when they were both there at the same time. If that doesn’t say that he’s made it in the business, what does?
9. He’s Seen His Confidence Grow
When you really start to do good work in the industry, you see things changing in your life. One thing that Ray has seen a change in his own confidence level. He’s always been a confident guy, but he’s almost positive that he never would have been confident enough to stand around and come up with fun jokes and one-liners with the likes of Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock a few years back. He’s watched his own confidence grow, and that’s such a powerful feeling.
10. He Keeps to Himself
A lot of people expect to see a comedian share all things about his personal life, but Adam Ray isn’t doing that. He likes to keep some of his life to himself. He likes to keep his personal business as personal as possible, and he likes to be sure that he’s not sharing too much at any given time. This is a good quality.