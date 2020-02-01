10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adam Rodriguez

Adam Rodriguez thought he would grow up to be a baseball player until an injury to his spine hit him with a new reality; he needed to change his career goals. Therefore after trying his hand in different jobs, including a bellman, stockbroker, and construction worker, he wound up in acting. The actor has now become a household name thanks to his diverse roles in both film and television. He is currently starring in “Criminal Minds” as Luke Alvez, where he also has been a director since 2018. Here is everything else you might not have known about Adam.
1. He likes sleeping naked
Scientists have made their case about why it is good to sleep naked, and it seems that Adam has bought it. He is not comfortable in tight clothing; therefore, even if you see him in a speedo, it is because he has to for his character. The actor prefers shorts without underwear underneath and a loose t-shirt, whenever he is relaxing at home. Adam does not mind going to bed naked and wonders how girls sleep in thongs since, to him, they are the most uncomfortable piece of clothing.
2. His ideal playlist for a wedding
In 2o14, when he was asked about the perfect playlist, he chose to go with Lionel Richie’s songs. Adam grew up idolizing Lionel hence played his songs all the time. It is, therefore, no surprise that he ended up in one of the musician’s videos. The “Magic Mike” star revealed to Glamour that his wedding song would be “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Later on, during the party, “All Night Long” would play as well as “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Since his wedding was in 2016, we hope that he got his wish.
3. His grandmother was upset after watching “Magic Mike.”
When the first “Magic Mike” movie was released, Adam’s grandmother was excited to go watch it with her friends. Therefore they left the senior living home complex they lived in hoping to have a good time. Unfortunately, Adam’s grandmother did not like what she saw and therefore left a message for Adam telling him he should have warned her. Adam reasoned that she was probably embarrassed having had to see it with her friends, so most likely, she did not bother watching the second movie.
4. How he got ready to be part of the “Magic Mike XXL” cast
The six-pack the actors in “Magic Mike” have do not come as a guaranteed package; one has to work hard for it as Adam did. Two months before filming began he had to undergo five intense workout hours that comprised three hours of physical training and two hours of dance rehearsals. His diet also changed because he could not use salt in his meals and instead used low sodium hot sauce.
5. He had his wedding in Italy
Money is not everything needed to sail through life, but it sure helps to smooth the ride. Adam, therefore, could afford to have his wedding in Tuscany, where only family and close friends were invited. Reid Carolin officiated the ceremony on a Monday with the celebrations having started on a Friday. Guests were treated to brunch, sightseeing, pizza dinner, and a walk. The reception was held at Borgo Pignano, where guests ate dinner comprised of ravioli, sea bass, and lamb.
6. Whom he dated before getting married
Adam appears not to be afraid of commitment. Before marrying Grace Gail, he dated Melanie Fiona for three years, after which they broke up in 2012. The two must have planned for a future together because they even had a home together. Melanie is a songstress from Canada, and as per some reports, the heartbreak was too much, and the only way she could deal with it was by composing songs about it. Before the split, the two had tried keeping the relationship private by avoiding being seen together in public.
7. Why he returned to “CSI: Miami.”
Fans of the crime scene investigative drama were shocked to learn that Adam would not be returning to the show. In 2009, Adam and CBS failed to agree on the terms of the contract, and therefore instead of Adam persisting, he left. However, he decided to return for ten episodes to give Delko a proper send-off, which did not sit well with fans, and they complained. The network listened to the fans and worked something out with Adam, who then agreed to return in season 9, full time. As he told EW.com, he would not have returned were it not for the fans who thought the chemistry on the series was not the same without him.
8. How he got his break in acting
Adam owes his father, Ramon Rodriguez, for enabling him to get his break in the entertainment industry. The actor had always liked to act and even took acting classes to perfect his skills. However, it is after his father watched the 1996 Emmy Awards that his luck changed. Ramon recognized a friend receiving an award and called to congratulate him. The friend turned out to be the producer for “NYPD Blue,” and since Ramon kept in touch with him, in 1997, Adam got to play a cop in one episode of the series.
9. He values education
Adam thinks that the only way to make any progress is through education. His parents instilled in him the value of education, thus holds it in high regard to date. He is, therefore, a member of the Board of Directors of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF). He also advocates for the need to raise awareness in the Latino community about the critical role parents play in their children’s lives, especially concerning navigating college.
10. He believes in non-verbal communication
Adam’s great grandmother, Eufemia, taught him that even without words, communication can still take place. She did not speak English, and Adam barely spoke any Spanish therefore, there was not much to say to each other. However, it was through the little things they did that Adam came to learn that a plate of food can mean I love you.” As he told Popsugar, words only dress up feelings, and you can understand another person if only you have a connection.