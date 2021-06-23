Adan Canto has been acting professionally for over a decade. In that time, he’s managed to build a solid resume that includes roles in shows such as The Following, Designated Survivor, and Blood & Oil. During his career, he has always shown that he is capable of playing a wide variety of characters. This flexibility has earned him the respect of fans and people in the industry. Although 2021 has been a relatively quiet year for Adan in terms of on-on screen appearances, he has two upcoming projects that have already started to generate a buzz. Most notably, he will be in the TV series The Cleaning Lady which is set to premiere in the fall of 2021. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Adan Canto.
1. He’s From Mexico
Adan was born and raised in Mexico. His father was a dentist and his mother worked in the home. His mother was actually the person who encouraged him to get into acting. Every day as a child, Adan crossed the United States/Mexican border to attend a Catholic School in Texas.
2. He’s A Musician
Despite receiving early encouragement to get into acting, music was Adan’s first love. When he was 16 years old, he left home to pursue a career in music. He found a good deal of success and worked as a professional musician for several years. For a while, he was the lead singer for a band called Del Canto. He also wrote several songs that were used in Mexican movies and TV shows.
3. He’s A Family Man
For the most part, Adan is the kind of person who likes to keep his personal life away from the public eye. One thing we do know about him, however, is that family is at the top of his priority list. He and his wife, Stephanie, have been happily married since 2017. They welcomed their first child in 2020.
4. He Has Behind The Scenes Experience
Being in front of the camera is what most people know Adan for, but he’s also just as talented behind it. In 2014, he made his debut as a writer, director, and producer with a short film called Before Tomorrow. He has worked on a few other projects since then and I think it’s safe to say we’ll see more behind-the-scenes work from him in the years to come.
5. He’s Fascinated By Human Psychology
Almost every actor has something different that draws them to acting. For Adan, that thing is something you may not expect: human psychology. Adan once said, “I kind of stumbled into acting, even though I’ve always been fascinated by people and kind of their motives, and it’s been amazing to me, everything I read before about psychology, philosophy, just to put it into practice somehow.”
6. He’s Adventurous
Part of being successful in the entertainment industry is having a willingness to take chances. This mindset is something that Adan carries over in his personal life as well. He loves to try new things and he’s always looking for a fun adventure. He enjoys doing things like riding his motorcycle, traveling, and spending time outdoors.
7. He Likes To Spread Positivity
The entertainment industry can be a very negative place and it’s known for leaving people jaded. Even after all the time Adan has spent in the business, he has still managed to keep a positive attitude. He loves spreading that energy to the people he comes in contact with online and in person. His fans seem to really enjoy it when he shares positive messages on social media.
8. He’s Serious About Health And Wellness
In order to have a successful and long-lasting career, being healthy is very important. This is something Adan understands, and he doesn’t take his health for granted. In addition to following a healthy diet, Adan likes to keep himself in good shape and he especially likes to exercise outdoors.
9. He Enjoys Taking Pictures
Adan’s ability to spot a beautiful moment is undeniable and he’s turned that skill into an interest in photography. When he’s out on his adventures, he loves taking pictures and he’s taking some incredible shots. His love for taking pictures goes perfectly with his love for traveling. Occasionally, he shares some of the photos he’s taken on Instagram.
10. He Likes Giving Back To Others
Helping the community is something Adan has been about since the beginning of his career. He has made it a point to use his position to help those in need. Over the years, he has worked with several charity organizations including Children’s Hospital L.A.