10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adelaide Clemens

If you’ve caught the first few episodes of CBS’s new drama series, Tommy, and wondered who the blonde actress playing the part of Blake Sullivan is, then wonder no more (although before you ask, no, it’s not Michelle Williams). Adelaide Clemens is, despite her resemblance to a certain former Dawson’s Creek star, an actress very much in her own mold. Find out more out the star with these ten little facts.
1. She had a multi-cultural childhood
At the time of her conception, Clemens’ parents (her father, Mark, was an English marketing manager for Seagram and her mother is an Australian cardiac nurse) were living in Japan, but they moved to Australia for her birth. Due to the nature of her dad’s job, the family moved around extensively throughout her childhood, living in France, Japan, and Hong Kong before they finally settled permanently in Sydney, Australia when she was 12. After finishing school, Clemens enrolled on an arts degree, but lured by the siren call of acting, she quit her studies at 19 to pursue her career.
2. She moved to LA out of curiosity
Clemens’ first professional experience came when she was still in high school with a guest-starring spot on the Australian drama series, Blue Water High. Over the next couple of years, she worked in several more Australian shows (including Pirate Islands: The Lost Treasure of Fiji, Love My Way, Out of the Blue, and All Saints) before deciding at the age of just 19 to make the big move to Hollywood. “I moved out to LA purely out of curiosity,” she’s since recalled to The Independent. “Everybody said you have to earn your stripes, and I just thought, ‘What if LA is a miserable place to be?’ And if it’s miserable I might as well go and choose a different vocation.”
3. She loves to study people
Growing up, Clemens changed schools so often, she became adept at making quick studies of people, quickly working out what made her new classmates tick, and adapting her behaviors likewise. It’s a habit that’s stuck, as she shared with The Daily Life. “I love studying people,” she said. “It’s terrible. I’ll be in some Zumba class and I’m thinking about my instructor’s personal life and why is she wearing that child-like bracelet and that maybe she has a four-year-old or maybe it’s not her daughter. It just happens to me everywhere I go.”
4. She’ll go to any length for a part
In 2012, Clemens landed the part of plucky suffragette Valentine Wannop in the BBC mini-series adaptation of the Ford Madox Ford tetralogy, Parade’s End. It was a career-defining role, but one hard-won. After deciding to audition in full period dress, the actress ended up walking all the way from Euston to Soho dressed in full Victorian regalia after trying and failing to get to grips with the London Tube system.
5. She broke her back doing gymnastics
Growing up, Clemens was massively into gymnastics and dance- hobbies that eventually took a nasty turn when, after years of twists, backflips and forward rolls, she developed spondylosis (a condition that causes degenerative osteoarthritis in the vertebral column), broke her back, and spent several months in a back brace.
6. She shared an embarrassing moment with Leo DiCaprio
In 2013, Clemens won a role in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby. The actress, who played the gossipy Catherine, played mostly alongside Tobey Maguire’s Nick, and didn’t get a chance to feature in any of the same scenes as the show’s star, Leonardo DiCaprio. Which isn’t to say she didn’t make her mark on him, just the same. After spotting the star approaching her during a lunch break, she became so overcome with nerves she promptly sat on her plate of food. “I couldn’t breathe. All the air escaped me. Food went everywhere,” she recalled to Nylon. “My adrenaline was running so high at that point, I don’t even remember if we ever said hi!”
7. She’s worked with her heroes
When Clemens was offered the chance to star in The Great Gatsby, it was a dream come true. Not only was she a fan of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel of the same name, she’d also been fangirling over the movie’s director and star for years. “My all-time favorite film has always been [Luhrmann’s] Romeo + Juliet,” she’s revealed to Elle. “It is the perfect film because it has Leonardo DiCaprio, Baz Luhrmann, and Shakespeare all in one package. I’ve watched it over 34 times. Every Christmas.”
8. She’s constantly compared to Michelle Williams
If you’ve been racking your brain trying to remember who Clemens reminds you of, wonder no more. Ever since she started making waves in Hollywood, people have been falling over themselves to point out the physical similarities between Clemens and fellow actress, Michelle Williams. Not that it’s a comparison she minds: “I hear that quite a bit,” she told Elle. “I love it. I do love it. It’s a huge compliment. I think she’s incredibly beautiful. Not only that, but to be in the company of an actress—whose career I highly admire—there’s no loss there.”
9. She loves to travel
Considering how much Clemens moved around as a child, it’s little wonder she counts travel as one of her favorite things. Since leaving LA in her 20s, the actress has based herself in New York, but can only go so long before her wander-lust strikes. “I love new cities,” she’s said. “If I haven’t traveled for a month, the need to go somewhere starts to get under my skin.”
10. Her Net Worth
With roles in the liked of S-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Great Gatsby, Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, and Love My Way already under her belt, it’s not surprising that Clemens is hardly short on cash at this point. According to the latest information from Celebrity Net Worth, the Australian born actress is worth the very respectable figure of $4 million.