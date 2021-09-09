Adina Portner has a level of talent that doesn’t come around very often. Her ability to dive deep into every character she plays allows her to put on authentic performances that easily grab viewers’ attention. Over the course of her career, she has become known for playing a wide variety of roles. However, many viewers will recognize her best from shows like American Horror Story and True Blood. No matter what you know her from, though, there’s a good chance that her performance left a lasting impact on you. Adina also has a role in the upcoming TV series Paper Girls. An official release date hasn’t yet been announced. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Adina Porter.
1. She’s A First Generation American
Adina was born and raised in New York City; however, her mother and father immigrated to the United States from Bermuda and Sierra Leone respectively. Adina is very proud of all the cultures that blended together to make her the person and performer she is today.
2. She’s A Mother
There are countless people in the entertainment industry who can’t help but put their personal lives on display for the public. Adina, however, has never been one of those people. For the most part, she’s remained pretty low-key over the years, but we do know that she is a very proud mother. She has two adopted children from her marriage with Larry Earl Madison Jr. Sadly, he passed away in 2013.
3. She Has Almost 70 Acting Credits
Not only is Adina very talented, but her resume accurately reflects that. According to her IMDB page, she currently has 68 acting credits. If she continues at the pace she’s been going at, there’s no doubt that she will have 100 credits within the next several years.
4. She Was Nominated For An Emmy
Awards are the best way for people in the entertainment industry to know that their talents aren’t going unnoticed. Although Adina hasn’t won any awards yet, she’s earned a handful of nominations and it’s clear that her time is coming. In 2018, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in American Horror Story.
5. She Loves Helping Others
As an actress, one of Adina’s main focuses is to keep people entertained, but that isn’t the only thing she’s concerned about. She likes to use her talent to do far more than that. She is the kind of person that enjoys working with and helping the community as much as she can.
6. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Once some people achieve a certain level of success, they don’t want to do anything that could potentially rock the boat. However, Adina has always been adamant about using her platform to raise awareness for the things that are important to her. She has been very vocal about fighting racism and she’s also passionate about voter registration.
7. She’s Always Wanted To Act
Adina has wanted to be an actress for almost as long as she can remember. During an interview with The Student Pocket Guide, Adina said, “I’ve just always wanted to be an actor! It’s the one thing I’ve always wanted to be! I remember my mum once saying to me “it’s a really hard job” and so for a week I thought ok I’ll be a teacher but then I decided no, that’s what I want to be.”
8. She’s Been On Broadway
Not only does Adina have a very impressive on-screen resume, but she has also accomplished a lot in the theater world. Most notably, she was in the Broadway run of The Women. In more recent years, however, Adina has been mainly focused on TV opportunities.
9. She Would Love To Be Part Of American Crime Story
Adina told Crookes Magazine, “Who wouldn’t want to be part of one of his real crime stories? And to have the added challenge of portraying a real person about whom the audience already has a preconceived perception – I’d love that sort of challenge. By the way, I did work on Glee several years ago, which was a blast.”
10. She Went To High School Of Performing Arts
Once Adina decided that she wanted to be an actress, she knew that she had to dedicate lots of time and effort to honing her skills. She was accepted into the well-known Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts which is also known as FAME. The school boasts a very long list of noteworthy alumni including Jennifer Aniston, Marlon Wayans, and Sarah Paulson.