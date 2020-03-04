Admit It, Henry Cavill Does Look like a Pretty Awesome Wolverine

Looks are one thing, but one statement that Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb made that rings true is that Henry Cavill, no matter how many in the MCU want to see him as Wolverine, is getting a little too old to just start the role since he’s nearly 40. That doesn’t sound like a great excuse to keep him out, but the fact remains that as one of the oldest mutants in the Marvel universe Wolverine kind of requires someone that can play him for more than one movie, and Cavill’s run would probably be kind of short to be fair. The MCU doesn’t really need a continually rebooted character like Batman or Superman. Oh yes, I did go there. That being the case he doesn’t look too bad in the role as BossLogic mad him appear pretty close to the hero in a big way. The only other issue, besides the fact that his inclusion is a rumor and nothing more, is that so far no one has apparently found someone that can match or even come close to Wolverine’s less than impressive height. The X-Man is well under 6 feet tall, while Cavill is at least 6’1″, several inches above the mutant even though his bulk is likely right where it needs to be.
The rumor that Cavill would be showing up as Wolverine in Captain Marvel 2 had some traction up until some folks did a bit of fact-checking and found that as of now he has a little too much on his plate to really consider going all in on this part. His role as Geralt of Rivia in the next season of The Witcher is a big reason why we won’t be seeing him light up the screen for the MCU at the moment, but it’s likely that he might not be seen as the best fit as people were willing to believe. There might be plenty of fans in the MCU that are willing to say yes to the emergence of this character, but there are just as many DC and MCU fans that are either dismissive or wondering just what’s going on when it comes to the guy that played Superman becoming an MCU character. For some it’s a breach of etiquette despite the fact that several people have jumped that particular line in the past. Remember, Ben Affleck was Daredevil before he was Batman, and Ryan Reynolds was Green Lantern before he was Deadpool. TJ Muscaro of Inside The Magic has more to offer on the subject.
Wolverine #henrycavill for some weekend fun pic.twitter.com/6R1ZrlIVqn
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 29, 2020
It would be kind of strange to see Cavill go from an upstanding boy scout (admit it, Superman is just that) to a cigar-smoking, beer-swilling mutant with a surly attitude. Even being the kind of Superman that mopes and is a transient isn’t enough to prepare him for the role of Logan, where he has to entertain an attitude of dismissal quite often. Geralt is good practice however, as it’s hard to deny that Logan and Geralt are that different when it comes to temperament. Both just want to be left alone more often than not, both have women issues now and again, both are great fighters with surly attitudes, and both are pretty damn good at what they do, with Logan always stating that he’s the best, which unfortunately is debatable. It’s not outside the realm of possibility, but only so long as everyone involved agrees and the MCU fans are made aware that it could possibly happen. The MCU hasn’t even denied the rumor fully yet since their level of secrecy is at this time pretty secure given that they don’t want any slips or leaks that could compromise any of their movies in the coming years. If Cavill is ever going to come to the MCU it’ll be one of the best kept secrets of the decade likely since at this moment trying to get anything out of anyone is kind of impossible. Getting plenty of rumors and gossip is a sure thing though.
When it comes down to the decision of who to cast it’d be nice if the casting directors could keep as close to the source material as possible, though with some characters it’s bound to happen that they’ll get as close as they can but will need to settle on someone that exemplifies the character in more than just one way. People have been going on and on about how Wolverine is such a short character for years, especially when Hugh Jackman came in to play Logan and was obviously seen to be quite tall for the role. In every other way he was a great Wolverine and took the role to a new level that a lot of people weren’t expecting. Henry Cavill might at least try the role if things turn out the way that people want them, but all in all it’s best not to hold your breath on it.