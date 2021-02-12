When Adriana Ugarte began her acting career, there were probably a lot of people who brushed her off as just another pretty face. Over the years, however, she has proven to be much more than that. She has always allowed her talent to speak for herself and she has become well-known in the Spanish entertainment industry for her ability to play any kind of role. The amount of depth and skill she brings to every job is truly unmatched. As a result she has gained the respect of her colleagues and plenty of admiration from viewers all over the world. 2021 is already shaping up to be another big year for Adriana which makes it the perfect time to learn more about her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Adriana Ugarte.
1. She Narrated An Audiobook
Adriana is an avid reader and she has taken her love for books to another level by lending her voice to Audible as the narrator for Las Alianzas de Stan Lee: Un Juego de Luz which was created by Stan Lee before his passing. The English version of the story was narrated by actress Yara Shahidi.
2. She Studied Philosophy
Acting may be Adriana’s calling, but it’s certainly not the only interest she’s had during her life. She studied philosophy at Complutense University of Madrid and then later went on to continue her studies at National University of Distance Education which operates online. While acting and philosophy don’t have much in common on the surface, a good understanding of philosophy could come in handy when getting into character.
3. She Is Passionate About Helping Others
One of Adriana’s main goals is to reach as many people as possible, but that doesn’t just mean reaching them through her her work as an actress. She also enjoys giving back to the community and she has stood behind several causes over the years. She is especially passionate about causes pertaining to children.
4. She Is All About Positivity
If there’s one thing we all know it’s that the world can be a negative place. As a result, it can be really to avoid adopting a negative mindset. While it may not always be the easiest thing to do, Adriana has made it a point to create and spread as much positivity as possible.
5. She Has Theater Experience
If you thought that Adriana came to life when she stepped in front of the camera, just wait to see what she does when she steps on a stage. She was involved in theater early in her career and appeared in two stage productions. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not she plans to return to the stage.
6. She Is An Award Winner
The entertainment industry can be very competitive so it’s always nice to know that your talent and dedication are being appreciated. Adriana has been recognized several times for her work. She has won several awards throughout her career including an Onadas Award for Best female actress of national fiction. At the rate Adriana is going, there will be plenty more awards in her future.
7. She Loves To Travel
Adriana loves making the most out of every moment life has to offer. Thanks to her job, Adriana has gotten to have more amazing experiences than many people can even dream of. She has traveled all over the world and been exposed to all sorts of cultures. Some of the countries she’s been to include France and Mexico.
8. She Believes In The Importance Of Being Transparent
Many people would agree that saying what you think and feel isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Despite the difficulty, however, Adriana believes that it is very necessary. During an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, she shared her thoughts on the importance of being as honest as possible.
9. She Has A Great Sense Of Style
Putting together stylish outfits isn’t as easy as it looks, but it’s a gift that seems to come very naturally to Adriana. She has great taste in clothing and accessories and she looks like a true fashionista any time she pops up at an event. She has graced the cover of several magazines and has often been praised for her sense of style.
10. She Loves Animals
There’s always something heartwarming about people who love animals, and Adriana is one of those people. She seems to be a god person, but it’s unclear if she has a pet of her own. In addition to the typical household pets, she has love for all sorts of different animals including horses.