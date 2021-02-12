Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adriana Ugarte

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adriana Ugarte

23 seconds ago

When Adriana Ugarte began her acting career, there were probably a lot of people who brushed her off as just another pretty face. Over the years, however, she has proven to be much more than that. She has always allowed her talent to speak for herself and she has become well-known in the Spanish entertainment industry for her ability to play any kind of role. The amount of depth and skill she brings to every job is truly unmatched. As a result she has gained the respect of her colleagues and plenty of admiration from viewers all over the world. 2021 is already shaping up to be another big year for Adriana which makes it the perfect time to learn more about her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Adriana Ugarte.

1. She Narrated An Audiobook

Adriana is an avid reader and she has taken her love for books to another level by lending her voice to Audible as the narrator for Las Alianzas de Stan Lee: Un Juego de Luz which was created by Stan Lee before his passing. The English version of the story was narrated by actress Yara Shahidi.

2. She Studied Philosophy

Acting may be Adriana’s calling, but it’s certainly not the only interest she’s had during her life. She studied philosophy at Complutense University of Madrid and then later went on to continue her studies at National University of Distance Education which operates online. While acting and philosophy don’t have much in common on the surface, a good understanding of philosophy could come in handy when getting into character.

3. She Is Passionate About Helping Others

One of Adriana’s main goals is to reach as many people as possible, but that doesn’t just mean reaching them through her her work as an actress. She also enjoys giving back to the community and she has stood behind several causes over the years. She is especially passionate about causes pertaining to children.

4. She Is All About Positivity

If there’s one thing we all know it’s that the world can be a negative place. As a result, it can be really to avoid adopting a negative mindset. While it may not always be the easiest thing to do, Adriana has made it a point to create and spread as much positivity as possible.

5. She Has Theater Experience

If you thought that Adriana came to life when she stepped in front of the camera, just wait to see what she does when she steps on a stage. She was involved in theater early in her career and appeared in two stage productions. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not she plans to return to the stage.

6. She Is An Award Winner

The entertainment industry can be very competitive so it’s always nice to know that your talent and dedication are being appreciated. Adriana has been recognized several times for her work. She has won several awards throughout her career including an Onadas Award for Best female actress of national fiction. At the rate Adriana is going, there will be plenty more awards in her future.

7. She Loves To Travel

Adriana loves making the most out of every moment life has to offer. Thanks to her job, Adriana has gotten to have more amazing experiences than many people can even dream of. She has traveled all over the world and been exposed to all sorts of cultures. Some of the countries she’s been to include France and Mexico.

8. She Believes In The Importance Of Being Transparent

Many people would agree that saying what you think and feel isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Despite the difficulty, however, Adriana believes that it is very necessary. During an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, she shared her thoughts on the importance of being as honest as possible.

9. She Has A Great Sense Of Style

Putting together stylish outfits isn’t as easy as it looks, but it’s a gift that seems to come very naturally to Adriana. She has great taste in clothing and accessories and she looks like a true fashionista any time she pops up at an event. She has graced the cover of several magazines and has often been praised for her sense of style.

10. She Loves Animals

There’s always something heartwarming about people who love animals, and Adriana is one of those people.  She seems to be a god person, but it’s unclear if she has a pet of her own. In addition to the typical household pets, she has love for all sorts of different animals including horses.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Reason Why WandaVision is Set To Look like a Sitcom
Everything We Know about Yellowstone Prequel Y: 1883 So Far
Watch Claudia Conway Audition for American Idol
Five Things Movies Get Wrong About Horseback Riding
Five Disney Movies That Don’t Have a Villain
Why The Movie “Over the Edge” Deserves a Modern Reboot
Why We’ll Be Watching M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old”
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Michael Caine was In
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adriana Ugarte
Why Daisy Ridley Quit Social Media and Doesn’t Plan on Returning
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mike Merrill
The Five Most Typecast Actors of All-Time
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
What We Expect From The Witcher Netflix Anime
Demon Slayer Hinokami Keppuutan
What We Want From The Demon Slayer PS4 Game
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Why Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is The Best Anime
Destiny 2 Battlegrounds
What is the Battlegrounds Seasonal Activity in Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen
Our Initial Thoughts on Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2
Lord of the Rings: Gollum
What We Want From The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO